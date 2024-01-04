RIT Capital Partners PLC - invests across various asset classes, industries and currencies - Says Maggie Fanari will become chief executive officer of its investment manager J Rothschild Capital Management Ltd in March. RIT Capital says Fanari "has long experience of leading successful teams investing across asset classes and geographies in one of the largest and most respected investment companies in the world". Fanari succeeds Francesco Goedhuis who is transitioning to a senior advisor role due to an illness in his family.
Current stock price: 1,850.00 pence each
12-month change: down 7.0%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
