RIT Capital Partners plc is United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's objective is to deliver long-term capital growth, while preserving shareholders capital to invest without the constraints of a formal benchmark, but to deliver for shareholders increases in capital value in excess of the relevant indices over time. Its investment policy is to invest in a diversified, international portfolio across a range of asset classes, both quoted and unquoted. The Company invests in a number of asset categories, including quoted equity, private investments, absolute return and credit, real assets, government bonds and rates, and currency. J. Rothschild Capital Management Limited serves as investment manager.

Sector Investment Trusts