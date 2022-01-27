RiT Technologies : A new partnership between two technological firms dedicated to delivering digital transformation is set to revolutionise the data centre sector across Spain and Portugal

The agreement will seeSinPapel, which helps businesses across a broad spectrum of industries to embrace paperless, computer-based processes, introduce the cutting-edge approach to data centre infrastructure management to the Iberian market.

Offering a major step-change from traditional monitoring tools,XpedITedrives efficiencies and reduces cost of ownership by capturing the role of a data centre's every asset and its inter-dependencies to afford users a real-time, 360-degree view of their operations.

The hi-tech toolkit, which is powered by advanced algorithms, can plan installations and forecast risks, automate ongoing processes and operational workflows as well as manage the lifecycle of equipment and resource utilisation.

Announcing the agreement, RiT Tech CEOAssaf Skolniksaid: "In SinPapel we have found a technological partner with a shared philosophy for positively changing industries by making them more efficient for the benefit of society.

"XpedITe can do precisely that in a territory in which the cloud computing market is expected to be worth in excess of $4.1 billion by 2026.

"The Iberian Peninsula is an essential hub in respect of global connectivity because of its physical location between Africa, Mediterranean Europe and Northern Europe and the submarine cables that link it to Africa and America, and this partnership will enable the data centres there to deliver services in an optimal and sustainable manner."

Chema Rosario, commercial director at SinPapel, added: "RiT Tech's ethos of implementing technology for the betterment of customers chimes with our own and we are proud to be playing a part in the XpedITe success story.

"There is a clear demand for a data centre infrastructure management solution that goes beyond the glorified spreadsheets commonly used and we look forward to helping RiT Tech to deliver it."

