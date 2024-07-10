This is a subtitle for your new post

Why is DCIM making a comeback?

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) was first introduced almost 15 years ago and due to a range of early adoption challenges, it has remained largely overlooked until now. In the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies, 2024 update, DCIM is positioned as offering positive business impacts that may include"Improved energy efficiency; better capacity planning; enhanced compliance and simplified management", all of which are addressing the key challenges and drivers faced by operators and owners.

The necessity for DCIM has become more apparent than ever, driven by the growing complexity of data center models and operations, and according to the Hype Cycle paper"As data centers continue to be impacted by AI, greater energy requirements, sustainability, automation, more complexities, and numerous technological advancements, DCIM tools offer significant benefits."

What does this shift in DCIM popularity mean for industry leaders?

In recent years, data center owners and operators have been facing new and diverse challenges such as the onset of EU sustainability legislation, energy consumption and availability of power, the need for more capacity, and the exponential rise in the use of AI - to name but a few. This shift of focus and priorities underscores a new era in which the capability to automate, integrate, analyze and act on vast amounts of data from disparate systems has never been more essential for effective and efficient management, leading to the're-emergence'of advanced DCIM solutions.

In 2021, RiT Tech introduced Universal and Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM) as a concept to promote industry collaboration that will enable a methodology of collating cohesive and comprehensive data to monitor, manage, analyze and predict the performance of data centers - bridging the impact of the physical assets and the IT networks. Therefore it is incredibly exciting to see our product referenced in three leading analyst papers.

DCIM re-emerges in the Gartner Hype Cycle

After the hiatus of DCIM, Gartner has reintroduced DCIM into itsHype Cyclethis year. TheHype Cycleis a respected industry analysis tracking the maturity and adoption of innovative and emerging technologies to assist data center operators and leaders in decision-making. RiT Tech's inclusion as a sample vendor in this analysis endorses XpedITe as a transformational platform for data center operators.

Uptime Institute, The Future of DCIM?

The Uptime Institute is renowned for its focus on improving the performance and efficiency of data centers globally. Amid the growing demands of the data center industry and the evolving landscape of DCIM, their recent Intelligence Update features RiT Tech as a key independent and agnostic service vendor. Notably Uptime Institute places a further emphasis on a universal approach to data collection and reporting, endorsing its criticality in breaking down data center silos to enable a more cohesive and efficient management approach.

OMDIA Market Landscape: The Role of DCIM in IT and OT Convergence





In the latest OMDIA Market Landscape on DCIM, analyst, Roy Ilsley sets the scene for Enterprises when considering DCIM tools. In the paper the leading IT analyst endorses the current market status as a new 'breed' of DCIM which is"now more IT-centric, using technologies such as AI and digital twins".





This DCIM Market Landscape paper is both consultative and advisory, endorsing how DCIM's role is growing in areas such as sustainability, and whilst some vendors are progressing the methodology of bridging IT and Ops, Illsley highlights there is still some way to go in improving the challenge of data silos.

Which technology solution is right for data center operators and owners?



The big question for data center operators and owners, is which technology solution is right for them? In DCIM's rapidly evolving technological landscape, XpedITe's recognition by industry leaders such asGartner,Uptime InstituteandOMDIAmarks a significant achievement.





RiT Tech has been investing in advanced DCIM technology for over 10 years and, three years ago, pioneered Universal and Intelligent Infrastructure Management methodology - UIIM. The Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM) framework is designed to bridge the physical infrastructure with the IT networks. The benefits of this methodology are endless from holistically understanding the performance of data centers to undertaking specific tasks such as sustainability reporting.



