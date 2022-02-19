Log in
    RITT   IL0010826761

RIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(RITT)
RiT Technologies : Data Centre World, London gets off to an exciting start – XpedITe is shortlisted for Innovation Product of the Year

02/19/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Data Centre World, London gets off to an exciting start - XpedITe is shortlisted for Innovation Product of the Year

"After the success of the Data Centre Ireland Event in 2021, the RiT Tech team is delighted to be travelling once again across the world to take part in this year's Data Centre World Event in London."

We are thrilled with our recent shortlisting for Data Centre World, London for Innovation Product of the Year. Once again, our innovative DCIM product, XpedITe has been recognised as one of the only solutions worth considering when it comes to data centre infrastructure management.


We are looking forward to the award announcement on 2ndMarch. Good luck to everyone involved.


Going to Data Centre World? You can find us at stand D245 at the ExCeL


After the success of the Data Centre Ireland Event in 2021, the RiT Tech team is delighted to be travelling once again across the world to take part in this year'sData Centre World Event in London.


The event, taking place at ExCeL on 2ndand 3rd March, is an industry-led, free to attend conference and seminar programme.


RiT Tech will be exhibiting at the event. Headed up by Assaf Skolnik our CEO, Jeff Safovich, CTO and Spencer Davis, head of BD for EMEA, our three experts can be found at stand D245 where they will be available to answer all the questions you have about XpedITe and show you a demo.


Assaf Skolnik, Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management is closing the gap for DCIM - Energy Efficiency and Cost Management Theatre.

Assaf Skolnik, will be taking to the stage this year to talk all about energy efficiency and how data centres can benefit from the next generation of DCIM. You can find him at 2.30pm in the Energy Efficiency and Cost Management theatre on 3rdMarch.

New Paragraph

Feb 19, 2022

Disclaimer

RiT Technologies Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 20:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
