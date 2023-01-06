RiT Technologies : Mark Acton's 2023 Predictions

Prediction: Keeping the lights on will not be taken for granted.

In addition to shaking the cities of Ukraine, Russian bombs woke the world to an unprecedented energy crisis last year and the reverberations will continue to be felt throughout 2023. There is hope that - following a difficult winter - prices may begin to fall, and availability increase but accurately forecasting energy supplies is as tricky as predicting Putin… near impossible.

Prediction: A shift in power.

Alternative fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil and hydrogen will become more attractive for standby generation - be it for use in reciprocating engines or large battery energy storage systems.

Prediction: A further shift in power.

The coming year is also likely to see an increased interest in alternatives to utility power provision. While 2023 won't see the widespread roll-out of hydrogen fuel cells, waste digesters or nuclear small modular reactors in data centers, conversations as to how such capabilities may be configured will become more commonplace. Similarly, their inclusion as a component of a 'micro grid' supporting a community of interest, such as a data center and customer able to exploit 'waste' heat, is likely to be considered and conceptualized.

Prediction: New means of measuring a data center's energy efficiency will come to the fore.

The dependency on power usage effectiveness (PUE) values will be further diminished during 2023 as more and more operators realise there are other more meaningful metrics - including those enshrined in ISO/IEC 30134 - with which to measure energy efficiency performance. In tandem, I hope to see a better understanding of the implications of hosted applications, operating systems and ICT hardware on energy efficiency. This digital infrastructure - rather than the physical building that houses it - is the real consumer of power.

Prediction: An increasing number of data center operators will be encouraged to dip their toes into next-generation cooling.

Immersion cooling will continue to be championed as the best thing since sliced bread by partisan product marketeers and, while many of the claims made may be fanciful, their messaging will pique interest and build momentum during 2023.

Prediction: The furore over 5G will calm to more sensible levels.

Just as common sense slayed the notion held by a moronic minority that 5G masts were super-spreaders of coronavirus, 2023 will serve to temper those over-zealous about the technology's transformative powers. 5G is the direction of travel but its impact and availability will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

Prediction: The industry will give more of a damn about data security and sovereignty.

As highlighted by the steady stream of organizations conceding to breaches of their data defences, state-sponsored cyber-attacks and criminals seeking to infiltrate and exploit information captured by global corporations are no longer the preserve of spy novels and James Bond scripts. There is a genuine need for greater vigilance when it comes to the security of a data center's infrastructure and operational technology and 'protection' will become a higher priority for facility owners and operators.

Prediction: Data centers will continue to be seen as a top performing investment asset class by both individual and corporate investors.

A safe bet based on sound supply-and-demand economics and an impressive record of year-on-year growth.

Prediction: The allure of Africa will remain strong.

An emerging market, Africa will continue to see its digital landscape develop at pace during 2023 with no shortage of big-name players investing and expanding their interests on the continent.

Prediction: Mergers and acquisitions activity will continue to be high.

Even if the number and scale of deals ultimately fail to eclipse a record-setting 2022, already tabled offers and soon-to-be concluded contracts mean 2023 will witness tens of billions of dollars' worth of activity.



