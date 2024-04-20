Intelligent insights within advanced infrastructure management technologies



Only by harnessing universal and intelligent insights within advanced infrastructure management technologies can we get ahead of the increasing demands expected of data center owners and operators when focusing on achieving data center sustainability.



The landscape of data center operations has evolved significantly, driven by increased compliance obligations for sustainability, the rising cost of developing facilities capable of fulfilling the advanced requirements of environmental targets, housing the intense growth of artificial intelligence, and consequential increases in operational costs. Today, data center owners and operators are not just service providers but forward-thinkers constantly shaping the future of data center operations.



Tracing back to the early origins post-WWII, data centers have transitioned from military computer rooms to being the backbone of our critical infrastructure, evolving into the modern era dominated by AI. In recent years, DCIM has undergone a complete transformation to keep up with this pace. Practices like UIIM and AI Ops acknowledge the critical importance of automation, integration, and customization. It is vital for data center owners and operators to have a reliable unified data set that allows monitoring, collation, prediction, and comprehensive reporting of data center performance - UIIM is the only way to achieve this.



In addition, our view is that achieving such a comprehensive perspective isn't viable through a single vendor platform alone. It is not sufficient to measure just the power or just the cooling. This is where the practice of Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM) comes into play, where the integration of multiple systems and data sources offer a holistic perspective.





Sustainable Operations & Sustainability Reporting Through UIIM Practices



UIIM, a fairly new methodology and framework, is geared towards providing data center owners and operators with the essential information needed for significant decision-making. With the onset of the EU's Energy Efficiency Directive (EED), DCIM providers must adapt their platforms to meet the needs of this guidance.





Underpinned by the metrics detailed in the ISO/IEC 30134 series standard, the standard's comprehensive framework of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) is measuring data center sustainability and efficiency via a range of impacts - PUE, CUE, WUE to name just a few. In essence the eight KPIs address critical aspects of operations, including energy consumption, renewable energy usage, IT equipment effectiveness, and resource optimization.



Unlike other DCIM platforms, XpedITe is universal and intelligent, and can offer holistic Sustainability Reporting by integrating directly with physical equipment and other data sources such as Datawarehouse, BMS, EMS, Virtualization Systems, Networking Systems, and more. XpedITe is uniquely positioned to bring together legacy systems into a unified reporting platform, ensuring data center operators and owners meet compliance effortlessly.



Through these advancements, we are not just transforming DCIM but are paving the way towards a more sustainable, efficient, and future-proof data center industry.



