RiT Technologies : WE ARE ATTENDING BICSI INDIA ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION 2022

"We are looking forward to welcoming some old and new faces from the leading industry giants" states Anuj Shukla, Country Director, RiT Tech India office.





Anuj continues "After 16 years as the industry leaders in Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM), we are excited about showcasing our award-winning software solution,XpedITe- an innovative tool that takes infrastructure management to a whole new level."





RiT Tech is the number one provider of AIM in India and this year the market leaders are introducing its Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM) model which promotes best practice in providing a single source of truth for data center operators.

As pioneers of automation, RiT Tech's XpedITe product provides automation and intelligence in data center. It integrates with, and interrogates, every element of its surroundings, managing interdependencies between the gray space (the facility) and white space (IT), including enhancements for power capacity management, predictive planning, and failures simulation.





To find out more about XpedITe and connectivity, you can visit the RiT Tech team at Stall 9 in the Expo Area.