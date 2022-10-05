Advanced search
07:32aRit Technologies : We are attending bicsi india annual conference and exhibition 2022
PU
10/04Rit Technologies : Do you have a thirst for innovation?
PU
10/04Rit Technologies : Tech take a stand at the biggest ICT industry event in India
PU
RiT Technologies : WE ARE ATTENDING BICSI INDIA ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION 2022

10/05/2022 | 07:32am EDT
WE ARE ATTENDING BICSI INDIA ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION 2022

The RiT Tech India team is hosting a stand at this year'sBICSIICT annual conference on 7th October 2022. With more than 600 delegates attending, this is set to be one of the largest yet.

"We are looking forward to welcoming some old and new faces from the leading industry giants" states Anuj Shukla, Country Director, RiT Tech India office.


Anuj continues "After 16 years as the industry leaders in Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM), we are excited about showcasing our award-winning software solution,XpedITe- an innovative tool that takes infrastructure management to a whole new level."


RiT Tech is the number one provider of AIM in India and this year the market leaders are introducing its Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM) model which promotes best practice in providing a single source of truth for data center operators.

As pioneers of automation, RiT Tech's XpedITe product provides automation and intelligence in data center. It integrates with, and interrogates, every element of its surroundings, managing interdependencies between the gray space (the facility) and white space (IT), including enhancements for power capacity management, predictive planning, and failures simulation.


To find out more about XpedITe and connectivity, you can visit the RiT Tech team at Stall 9 in the Expo Area.

New Paragraph

Oct 05, 2022

Disclaimer

RiT Technologies Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
