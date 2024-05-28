May 28, 2024

Introducing our UK & Ireland Business Development Director, Dorian Olariu





Who is Dorian Olariu?





Dorian Olariu is a results-driven sales expert with over 20 years' experience in the energy and power industries. He has a proven track record of developing and executing comprehensive sales strategies that align with organizational goals and market trends, identifying growth opportunities, and positioning businesses for success in rapidly evolving markets.





Dorian is known for his customer-centric approach and a talent for building credible relationships. His ethos is in prioritizing client needs to create solutions that exceed their expectations. Dorian will leverage his deep understanding of data center infrastructure management to achieve their vision.





On Dorian's first week in the job, we have taken time to undertake a candid interview and give our new and talented head of UK and Ireland sales an opportunity to give you his first impressions of RiT Tech.





Dorian, how would you describe your career in the data center industry?



I have been in the power industry for 20 years and almost 10 years in the data center market, working with the globe's leaders in physical and IT infrastructure. This extensive experience has given me a deep understanding of the data center infrastructure market, its challenges and opportunities.





Throughout my career, I've focused on building long-term relationships and networking, driven by a passion for helping others and solving their problems. In addition to my work in the power and energy sector, I spent 12 years at Eaton, leading and managing large and complex projects that align with RiT Tech's market positioning. My experience at Eaton was instrumental in my data center industry professional development.





What was your inspiration for the role?





RiT Tech offers innovative solutions to the challenges faced by data centres, particularly in the area of sustainability. The pressure to measure and control sustainability in a fast-paced, complex environment is significant, and RiT Tech addresses this by simplifying these complexities to meet customers' needs.





But of course, it is not just about sustainability, there are many more challenges that fall into categories such as optimizing data center performance, achieving operational efficiencies and bringing together the physical environment with the IT stack. Something that excites me.





In essence, RiT Tech is making complexity simple. With RiT Tech, I am working with an innovative team that can take intricate problems and streamline them into manageable solutions.



