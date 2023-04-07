Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  RiT Technologies Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    RITT   IL0010826761

RIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(RITT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:06:44 2022-12-05 am EST
0.000100 USD   -.--%
11:25aRit Technologies : Why is DCIM important right now?
PU
01/06Rit Technologies : Mark Acton's 2023 Predictions
PU
2022Rit Technologies : A Review on Mark Acton's 2022 Predictions
PU
RiT Technologies : Why is DCIM important right now?

04/07/2023 | 11:25am EDT
Why is DCIM important right now?

Against a backdrop of growing environmental concerns, demands for energy and cost optimization and now the CSRD regulations, data center players certainly have their work cut out for them.

Near 100% uptime, value-added services and relatively low costs have always been expected among data center clients and you will know well that if your organization doesn't deliver these capabilities, they'll find another provider who does.


To meet the myriad of objectives and challenges they face, data center providers must revolutionize their approach to IT and asset management to stay ahead. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) provided by tools that are inclusive of all data center layers is the only way to do just that.


Actual DCIM solutions - beware of those masquerading as DCIM when they are, in fact, just building management tools - empower organizations with granular visibility into their entire data center estate, encompassing both facilities and IT into one intuitive, real-time dashboard.

With DCIM in place, organizations can uncover the benefits of data-driven decision-making, empowering them to:

• Make strategic, operationally-sound decisions based on reliable insights

• Reduce risk and maintain service continuity

• Effortlessly see the state of energy consumption across their IT infrastructure

• Optimize capacity quickly and granularly

• Lower operating costs from energy usage effectiveness and efficiency

Ultimately, deploying DCIM is necessary for today's increasingly complex data center environments. To delight customers, meet sustainability targets and remain competitive, DCIM is the way forward. And our solution, XpedITe, is the most cutting-edge.

In 2020, RiT Tech introduced the concept and methodology of Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM). Designed to provide one federated system that enables the integration of multiple software solutions and infrastructure management tools, UIIM will provide I&O leaders with improved visibility of resource consumption, eliminate silos within the data center operations and provide a coherent set of management information. UIIM cannot be achieved by one vendor solution alone, it must have the ability to integrate with multiple systems.


Welcome to XpedITe, the platform the single source of truth is built on.


XpedITe is the only DCIM software solution that provides comprehensive integration of all the data required to manage, maintain and plan all data centre operations. Find out more today.

New Paragraph

Scott Jordan • Apr 06, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

RiT Technologies Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Assaf Skolnik Vice President-Sales
Sergey Anisimov Chairman
Slava Anisimov Chief Operating Officer
Ian Welham Senior Vice President-Global Sales
Amos Simantov Executive Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.00%0
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.62%209 993
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.106.97%54 887
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.31.73%48 977
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.99%47 470
NOKIA OYJ3.98%27 411
