RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED

CIN:L67120DL1981PLC011741

Registered Office: D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024

E-mail:ritaholdingsltd@gmail.com; Website: www.ritafinance.in; Tel.: 011-46772202

March 30,2024

To,

Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited

P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai-400 001

Security Code: 543256

Dear Sir/Madam,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate

Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070

Symbol: RFLL

Sub:Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Intimation of appointment_and resignation of Company Secretary.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that:

1.Ms. Chanchal Sharma( M.No-A69375), has tendered her resignation from the post of Company

Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company vide her resignation letter dated 30" March, 2024. due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Company received and accepted her resignation w.e.f.31" March, 2024 and has relieved her from the official responsibilities of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective from the close of business hours of 31st March, 2024.

Considering it as material information additional disclosure required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 along with SEBI Circular No.

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09" September, 2015 regarding resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, is attached as Annexure- A.

2. Based on the

recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of

directors in their meeting held today i;e March 30,2024

considered and approved the

appointment

of Ms. Rashi Singhal (M No. A24578) as the Company and Officer of the Company w.e.f., 01st April, 2024.

Secretary

Compliance

Additional disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements)

Regulations,

2015

along

with

SEBI

09'"September, 2015 regarding appointment of Company as Annexure- B.

Circular No. dated Secretary and attached CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 Compliance Officer is

Annexure-A

Details

under

Regulation

30

Regulations, 2015 along with

of the SEBI SEBI Circular No. 2015 has as

(Listing

Obligations

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September,

regarding resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

and

Disclosure

Requirements)

S. No.

Particulars

1

Details

Ms. Chanchal Sharma( M.No: A69375)

Reason

of

Change

viz-Appeintment, | tender

,

resignation, remeval-death-eretherwise

5

.

Date

.

of Appeintment/ Cessation & terr-of

3.

A

Disclosure Directors( director)

Brief Profile ( In case of appointment)

In

of

her

resignation

secretary and compliance officer due to unavoidable circumstances.

|

31° March 2024 ( close of business hours)

case

relationships

of

appointment

between Not Applicable of Not Applicable

Details

Annexure- B

under

Regulation

30 with

of the SEBI

SEBI Circular

(Listing No.

Obligations

and

Disclosure

Regulations,2015

along

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015

Requirements)

dated

O9thSeptember,

2015regarding appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

S. No.

company

Particulars

1.

Reason

of

Change

viz-Appointment; | secretary

resignation, remiovel-desttercethesuise

2

Date of Appointment/ Cessation-& term of * | appointment

Brief Profile ( |

f

int

3.

rief

Profile( In case of appointmen

4.

Disclosure Directors( director)

t)

of

relationships

between

In

case

of

appointment

Details

Ms.Rashi Singhal ( M.No:A24578) as company

and

compliance

Managerial Personnel)

wet

.e.f 01°

0

pril,

April, 2024

Ms. Rashi Singhal the

She

officer

(

Key

20

is a qualified member of

University, Institute of Company India. has done her CCS sound

Secretaries of

M.com.

from

Meerut

and

having

knowledge of Listed, Secretarial Compliances.

;

;

(

PP

of

Not related to any Director or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.