RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED
CIN:L67120DL1981PLC011741
Registered Office: D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024
E-mail:ritaholdingsltd@gmail.com; Website: www.ritafinance.in; Tel.: 011-46772202
March 30,2024
To,
Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited
P. J. Towers,
Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai-400 001
Security Code: 543256
Dear Sir/Madam,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate
Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070
Symbol: RFLL
Sub:Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Intimation of appointment_and resignation of Company Secretary.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that:
1.Ms. Chanchal Sharma( M.No-A69375), has tendered her resignation from the post of Company
Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company vide her resignation letter dated 30" March, 2024. due to unavoidable circumstances.
The Company received and accepted her resignation w.e.f.31" March, 2024 and has relieved her from the official responsibilities of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective from the close of business hours of 31st March, 2024.
Considering it as material information additional disclosure required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015 along with SEBI Circular No.
CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09" September, 2015 regarding resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, is attached as Annexure- A.
2. Based on the
recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of
directors in their meeting held today i;e March 30,2024
considered and approved the
appointment
of Ms. Rashi Singhal (M No. A24578) as the Company and Officer of the Company w.e.f., 01st April, 2024.
Secretary
Compliance
Additional disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements)
Regulations,
2015
along
with
SEBI
09'"September, 2015 regarding appointment of Company as Annexure- B.
Circular
No.
dated
Secretary
and
attached
CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 Compliance Officer is
Annexure-A
Details
under
Regulation
30
Regulations, 2015 along with
of
the SEBI
SEBI
Circular No.
2015
has
as
(Listing
Obligations
CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September,
regarding resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
and
Disclosure
Requirements)
S. No.
Particulars
1
Details
Ms. Chanchal Sharma( M.No: A69375)
Reason
of
Change
viz-Appeintment, | tender
,
resignation, remeval-death-eretherwise
5
.
Date
.
of Appeintment/ Cessation & terr-of
3.
A
Disclosure Directors( director)
Brief Profile ( In case of appointment)
In
of
her
resignation
secretary and compliance officer due to unavoidable circumstances.
|
31° March 2024 ( close of business hours)
case
relationships
of
appointment
between
Not
Applicable
of
Not
Applicable
Details
Annexure- B
under
Regulation
30 with
of the SEBI
SEBI Circular
(Listing No.
Obligations
and
Disclosure
Regulations,2015
along
CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015
Requirements)
dated
O9thSeptember,
2015regarding appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
S. No.
company
Particulars
1.
Reason
of
Change
viz-Appointment; | secretary
resignation, remiovel-desttercethesuise
2
Date of Appointment/ Cessation-& term of * | appointment
Brief Profile ( |
f
int
3.
rief
Profile( In case of appointmen
4.
Disclosure Directors( director)
t)
of
relationships
between
In
case
of
appointment
Details
Ms.Rashi Singhal ( M.No:A24578) as company
and
compliance
Managerial Personnel)
wet
.e.f 01°
0
pril,
April, 2024
Ms. Rashi Singhal the
She
officer
(
Key
20
is a qualified member of
University,
Institute
of
Company
India.
has
done
her
CCS
sound
Secretaries of
M.com.
from
Meerut
and
having
knowledge of Listed, Secretarial Compliances.
;
;
(
PP
of
Not related to any Director or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
Disclaimer
