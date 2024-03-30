RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED

CIN:L67120DL1981PLC011741

Registered Office: D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024

E-mail:ritaholdingsltd@gmail.com; Website:www.ritafinance.in; Tel.: 011-46772202

March 30,2024

To,

Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai-400 001 Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070 Security Code: 543256 Symbol: RFLL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

ISIN: INE018S01016 / Symbol : RFLL

This is to inform that as per Company's Code of Conduct and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons i:e Directors, Promoters , Designated Employees and Insiders/ Connected persons with effect from 01st April , 2024 till 48 hours ( both days inclusive) after the declaration of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

The date of the Board Meeting of the Company for declaration of Audited Standalone Financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 will be intimated in due course.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly

For Rita Finance and Leasing Limited

Pawan Kumar Mittal

Director

DIN: 00749265

R/o: I-19, Sai Appartment,Sec-13 Rohini, Delhi-110085