Rita Finance and Leasing Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation dated July 27, 2024 have accorded their consent to shift the registered office of the Company from D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024 to 325, IIIrd Floor, Aggarwal Plaza, Sector-14, Rohini, Delhi-110085 with effect from 27th July, 2024.