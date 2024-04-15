RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED

CIN:L67120DL1981PLC011741

Registered Office: D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024

E-mail:ritaholdingsltd@gmail.com; Website:www.ritafinance.in; Tel.: 011-46772202

April 15, 2024

Department of Corporate Relations Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, P. J. Towers, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - Dalal Street, Fort 400070 Mumbai-400 001 Security Code: 543256 Symbol: RFLL

Sub: Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Grievance Redressal Statement for Quarter ended March 31, 2024

SYM:RFLL

ISIN:INE018S01016

This is with reference to the submission of Statement of Investor Complaints under

Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of compliance for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

For Rita Finance and Leasing Limited