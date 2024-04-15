RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED

CIN:L67120DL1981PLC011741

Registered Office: D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024

E-mail:ritaholdingsltd@gmail.com; Website:www.ritafinance.in; Tel.: 011-46772202

April 15, 2024

To,

Department of Corporate Relations

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

P. J. Towers,

Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai -

Dalal Street, Fort

400070

Mumbai-400 001

Security Code: 543256

Symbol: RFLL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Grievance Redressal Statement for Quarter ended March 31, 2024

SYM:RFLL

ISIN:INE018S01016

This is with reference to the submission of Statement of Investor Complaints under

Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of compliance for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

You are requested to take the same on your record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours truly

For Rita Finance and Leasing Limited

PAWAN KUMAR MITTAL

Digitally signed by PAWAN KUMAR MITTAL Date: 2024.04.15 13:06:29 +05'30'

Pawan Kumar Mittal

Director

DIN: 00749265

Place: New Delhi

Encl: Annexure A

Annexure A

Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

S. No.

Particulars

No. of Complaints

1.

No. of investor complaints Pending at the beginning of the

NIL

quarter

2.

No. of investor complaints Received during the quarter

NIL

3.

No. of investor complaints Disposed of during the quarter

NIL

4.

No. of investor complaints Unresolved at the end of the

NIL

quarter

For Rita Finance and Leasing Limited

Date: 15/04/2024

Place: New Delhi

