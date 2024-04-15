RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED
CIN:L67120DL1981PLC011741
Registered Office: D-328, Basement Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024
E-mail:ritaholdingsltd@gmail.com; Website:www.ritafinance.in; Tel.: 011-46772202
April 15, 2024
To,
Department of Corporate Relations
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
P. J. Towers,
Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai -
Dalal Street, Fort
400070
Mumbai-400 001
Security Code: 543256
Symbol: RFLL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Grievance Redressal Statement for Quarter ended March 31, 2024
SYM:RFLL
ISIN:INE018S01016
This is with reference to the submission of Statement of Investor Complaints under
Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of compliance for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
You are requested to take the same on your record and oblige.
Thanking You,
Yours truly
For Rita Finance and Leasing Limited
PAWAN KUMAR MITTAL
Digitally signed by PAWAN KUMAR MITTAL Date: 2024.04.15 13:06:29 +05'30'
Pawan Kumar Mittal
Director
DIN: 00749265
Place: New Delhi
Encl: Annexure A
Annexure A
Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2024
S. No.
Particulars
No. of Complaints
1.
No. of investor complaints Pending at the beginning of the
NIL
quarter
2.
No. of investor complaints Received during the quarter
NIL
3.
No. of investor complaints Disposed of during the quarter
NIL
4.
No. of investor complaints Unresolved at the end of the
NIL
quarter
For Rita Finance and Leasing Limited
PAWAN KUMAR MITTAL
Digitally signed by PAWAN KUMAR MITTAL Date: 2024.04.15 13:06:54 +05'30'
Pawan Kumar Mittal
Director
DIN: 00749265
Date: 15/04/2024
Place: New Delhi
