Rita Finance and Leasing : Related Party Transactions

Rita Finance And Leasing Limited (RFLL)
B roadcast Date And Time : 06/06/2022 10:35:40 Announcement : Related Party Transactions Description :
Rita Finance And Leasing Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure of related party transactions under regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:21:02 UTC.