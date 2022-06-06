Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Rita Finance and Leasing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543256   INE018S01016

RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED

(543256)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
22.55 INR   +2.97%
Rita Finance and Leasing : Related Party Transactions

06/06/2022 | 01:22am EDT
Rita Finance And Leasing Limited (RFLL)B roadcast Date And Time : 06/06/2022 10:35:40 Announcement : Related Party Transactions Description :

Rita Finance And Leasing Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure of related party transactions under regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED
01:22aRITA FINANCE AND LEASING : Related Party Transactions
PU
02/28Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces of Resignation of Chetna as Chief Executive ..
CI
02/28Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces of Resignation of Ms Chetna as Chief Financi..
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Approves Executive Changes
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces Resignation of Neha Anuj as Company Secretar..
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces the Resignation of Avinash Sharma as Indepen..
CI
2021Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Announces the Resignation of Jaspinder Singh from Secr..
CI
More news
Managers and Directors
Priya Gupta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Monam Kapoor Independent Non-Executive Director
Pawan Kumar Mittal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kiran Mittal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director