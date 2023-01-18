Advanced search
    543256   INE018S01016

RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED

(543256)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
19.00 INR   -1.81%
2022Rita Finance Names CFO
MT
2022Rita Finance and Leasing Limited Appoints Arun Kumar Yadav as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2022Rita Finance And Leasing : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
Rita Finance and Leasing : Updates

01/18/2023
Rita Finance And Leasing Limited (RFLL)B roadcast Date And Time : 18/01/2023 10:19:34 Announcement : Updates Description :

Rita Finance And Leasing Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 04:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Varun Kumar Yadav Chief Financial Officer
Shubham Joshi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Monam Kapoor Independent Non-Executive Director
Pawan Kumar Mittal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED-3.80%2
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.99%12 073
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-1.23%7 160
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.82%5 669
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.62%4 867
REC8.1924-11.08%3 982