  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBA   CA7677441056

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED

(RBA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
72.74 CAD   -0.55%
05:43pExponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:30pRitchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : ESCROW AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
05:25pRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/15/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.
     
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Exponent Inc. (NASD: EXPO) will replace IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Certara Inc. (NASD: CERT) will replace Exponent in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (TSX/NYSE: RBA) is acquiring IAA in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 21, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CVR Energy

CVI

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

AAWW

Industrials

March 22, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Exponent

EXPO

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

IAA

IAA

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Certara

CERT

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Exponent

EXPO

Industrials








For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exponent-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-cvr-energy-and-certara-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301773510.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2023
