  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBA   CA7677441056

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED

(RBA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
78.45 CAD   +0.37%
Ritchie Bros. to host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call on February 21st, 2023
PR
Luxor Capital still opposed to Ritchie Bros. deal to buy IAA despite changes
AQ
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : FINAL RBA Transaction Update Presentation
PU
Ritchie Bros. to host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call on February 21st, 2023

01/27/2023 | 05:31pm EST
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) announced today that the company's fourth quarter financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 21st.

Ritchie Bros. will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information: 

Conference ID: 70325496
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 
North America: 1-888-664-6392
UK: 08006522435
Canada: 1-416-764-8659 

Media and other interested parties may listen to live webcast of the call at Ritchie Bros. Investor Relations website at https://investor.ritchiebros.com along with the company's earnings press release, financial results, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay of the conference call can be accessed after 8:00 pm Eastern time, at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (using passcode 106719 #). 

About Ritchie Bros.: 

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanetTruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-to-host-fourth-quarter-2022-results-earnings-conference-call-on-february-21st-2023-301732784.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


© PRNewswire 2023
