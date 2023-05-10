Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBA   CA7677441056

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED

(RBA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-10 pm EDT
57.99 USD   +0.43%
05:09pRitchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : Q1 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:19pRitchie Bros Reporfs Q1 Adjusted EPS of US$0.57
MT
04:17pRitchie Bros. Auctioneers Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter 2023

Financial Results

© 2023 RB Global, Inc. | All Rights Reserved

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable US and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward- looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, opportunities, and any other statements regarding events or developments that Ritchie Bros. believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan, "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and

estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Ritchie Bros.' control, including risks and uncertainties related to: the effects of the business combination of RBA and IAA, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the response of competitors to the merger; the ultimate difficulty, timing, cost and results of integrating the operations of RBA and IAA; the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected; the effect of the consummation of the merger on the trading price of RBA's common shares; the ability of RBA to retain and hire key personnel and employees; the significant costs associated with the merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that could be instituted against RBA; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the amount, manner or timeframe expected or at all; the failure of the combined company to realize potential revenue, EBITDA, growth, operational enhancement, expansion or other value creation opportunities from the sources or in the amount, manner or timeframe expected or at all; the failure of the trading multiple of the combined company to normalize or re-rate and other fluctuations in such trading multiple; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to generate cash flow and/or finance operations in the manner expected or to de-lever in the timeframe expected; the failure of RBA or the combined company to meet financial forecasts and/or KPI targets; the combined company's ability to commercialize new platform solutions and offerings; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the combined business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which RBA operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, pandemics, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as RBA's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are included in RBA's periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and/or applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the risk factors identified under Item 1A "Risk Factors" and the section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" in RBA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and RBA's periodic reports and other filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC, SEDAR and Ritchie Bros.' websites

The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Ritchie Bros.' forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and Ritchie Bros. does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and adjusted net debt. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing a company's financial condition or operating results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly- titled measures used by other companies. Further information regarding non-GAAP financial measures is included in RBA's filings with the SEC and/or applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including RBA's Current Report on Form 8-K and Periodic Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on the date of this presentation, which are available on the SEC and SEDAR websites and at: investor.ritchiebros.com.

This presentation also includes certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial information because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such measures. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

© 2023 RB Global, Inc. | All Rights Reserved

2

© 2023 RB Global, Inc. | All Rights Reserved

3

Key Messages

Focus on execution drove strong GTV and service revenue growth, excluding the impact of the IAA acquisition

Pro forma full quarter IAA performance in-line with our expectations

Integration and cost synergies off to a great start

© 2023 RB Global, Inc. | All Rights Reserved

4

Strong Start to Integration

People

Cost Synergies

Growth Opportunities

New senior leadership structure

Implemented over $15 million in

Focused on delivering the very best

announced

annualized run-rate cost synergies in

service level to customers

the 11 days post close

Meeting with and strengthening

relations in the automotive sector

Laying the foundation for revenue

opportunities

© 2023 RB Global, Inc. | All Rights Reserved

5

Disclaimer

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
05:09pRitchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporate : Q1 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:19pRitchie Bros Reporfs Q1 Adjusted EPS of US$0.57
MT
04:17pRitchie Bros. Auctioneers Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
04:03pRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events..
AQ
07:07aRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
04:47aRitchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporate : . Co-Founder and Former President and COO Applaud C..
PU
05/09Ritchie Bros. Brief: Announcing Closing of the IAA, Inc. Acquisition..
MT
05/09Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has Changed its Name to RB Global
CI
05/08Barrington Research Previews Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Q1 Results
MT
05/04RBC Capital Previews Ritchie Bros' Q1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 436 M - -
Net income 2023 329 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 10 496 M 10 496 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
EV / Sales 2024 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,74 $
Average target price 65,13 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann M. Fandozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kessler President & Chief Operating Officer
Eric Douglas Jacobs Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Erik Olsson Independent Chairman
Baron Concors Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-0.16%10 496
CINTAS CORPORATION2.20%46 939
BUREAU VERITAS SA4.75%12 778
LG CORP.15.36%10 850
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.60%10 184
INTERTEK GROUP PLC4.81%8 602
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer