Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable US and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward- looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, opportunities, and any other statements regarding events or developments that Ritchie Bros. believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan, "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and

estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Ritchie Bros.' control, including risks and uncertainties related to: the effects of the business combination of RBA and IAA, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the response of competitors to the merger; the ultimate difficulty, timing, cost and results of integrating the operations of RBA and IAA; the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected; the effect of the consummation of the merger on the trading price of RBA's common shares; the ability of RBA to retain and hire key personnel and employees; the significant costs associated with the merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that could be instituted against RBA; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the amount, manner or timeframe expected or at all; the failure of the combined company to realize potential revenue, EBITDA, growth, operational enhancement, expansion or other value creation opportunities from the sources or in the amount, manner or timeframe expected or at all; the failure of the trading multiple of the combined company to normalize or re-rate and other fluctuations in such trading multiple; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to generate cash flow and/or finance operations in the manner expected or to de-lever in the timeframe expected; the failure of RBA or the combined company to meet financial forecasts and/or KPI targets; the combined company's ability to commercialize new platform solutions and offerings; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the combined business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which RBA operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, pandemics, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as RBA's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are included in RBA's periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and/or applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the risk factors identified under Item 1A "Risk Factors" and the section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" in RBA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and RBA's periodic reports and other filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC, SEDAR and Ritchie Bros.' websites

The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Ritchie Bros.' forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and Ritchie Bros. does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and adjusted net debt. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing a company's financial condition or operating results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly- titled measures used by other companies. Further information regarding non-GAAP financial measures is included in RBA's filings with the SEC and/or applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including RBA's Current Report on Form 8-K and Periodic Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on the date of this presentation, which are available on the SEC and SEDAR websites and at: investor.ritchiebros.com.

This presentation also includes certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial information because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such measures. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.