  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBA   CA7677441056

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED

(RBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-08-05 am EDT
66.85 USD   -8.00%
RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED : Q2 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
RBC Capital Markets Says Ritchie Bros.' Q2 Results Exceeded Expectations
MT
RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED : . reports second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

08/05/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Second Quarter 2022

Forward looking statements and non-GAAP measures

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable US and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, opportunities, and any other statements regarding events or developments that Ritchie Bros. believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan, "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Ritchie Bros.' control, including risks and uncertainties related to: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ritchie Bros.' operations, the operations of our customers general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which Ritchie Bros. operates; the maintenance of important business relationships; our ability to commercialize new platform solutions and offerings; deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve or the financial markets generally; strategic transactions; as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in Ritchie Bros.' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Ritchie Bros.' subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Ritchie Bros.' websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Ritchie Bros.' forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and Ritchie Bros. does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion of non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the Appendix to this presentation as well as our quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2022, which are available on the SEC and SEDAR websites and at: investor.ritchiebros.com. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition and results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to measures of profitability, liquidity or other performance under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

This presentation also includes certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial information because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such measures. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

2

Today's Speakers

global services, and

for commercial

Ann Fandozzi

Eric Jacobs

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

3

Quarter Highlights

Outstanding execution

2Q GTV growth of +10%

2Q Service Revenue increase of +13% YoY / (~11% organic)

2Q Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* increase of +11%

Performance

from our team

2Q Non-GAAP adjusted EPS* increase of 10% to $0.74

Increasing dividend ~8% to $0.27 per share

Marketplace

Technology

Early days

Launched pilot to allow buyers to purchase an inspection on an asset on our new

Marketplace Technology

Accelerate growth

Scaling

  • Scaling new sales coverage in several markets globally starting with parts of California and North Carolina

Customers

Our true north

*Non-GAAP measures; please see appendix for reconciliation.

  • Partnering and servicing customers in an unprecedented environment
  • Downturn may accelerate the need for liquidity with customers

4

Business Inventory Management System (IMS)

Continued focus on Adding Organizations

Number of Cumulative Organizations Activated: 50% Growth Q/Q

Organizations

Number of Assets per Organization

Services

per asset

Revenue

20.00x

18.00x

16.00x

14.00x

12.00x

10.00x

8.00x

6.11x

6.00x

4.00x3.24x

2.00x 1.00x 1.34x

0.00x

18.63x

50%

12.39x

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 14:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 567 M - -
Net income 2022 258 M - -
Net Debt 2022 53,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 8 046 M 8 046 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 72,66 $
Average target price 61,79 $
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann M. Fandozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kessler President & Chief Operating Officer
Eric Douglas Jacobs Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Erik Olsson Independent Chairman
Baron Concors Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED18.71%8 046
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.61%43 227
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.94%19 912
EDENRED SE27.24%13 160
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.30%12 512
LG CORP.-0.62%9 825