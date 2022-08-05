Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Forward looking statements and non-GAAP measures

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable US and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, opportunities, and any other statements regarding events or developments that Ritchie Bros. believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan, "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Ritchie Bros.' control, including risks and uncertainties related to: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ritchie Bros.' operations, the operations of our customers general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which Ritchie Bros. operates; the maintenance of important business relationships; our ability to commercialize new platform solutions and offerings; deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve or the financial markets generally; strategic transactions; as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in Ritchie Bros.' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Ritchie Bros.' subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Ritchie Bros.' websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Ritchie Bros.' forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and Ritchie Bros. does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion of non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the Appendix to this presentation as well as our quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2022, which are available on the SEC and SEDAR websites and at: investor.ritchiebros.com. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition and results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to measures of profitability, liquidity or other performance under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

This presentation also includes certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial information because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such measures. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.