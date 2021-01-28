Ritchie Bros. : offers FREE online Inventory Management System to customers globally

Upload your entire fleet, with photos and detailed equipment info, into a mobile-friendly dashboard and get quick access to inspections, appraisals, disposition solutions, and more

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Whether your company has 10 assets or hundreds, fleet management is so important to the success of a business. You need to keep track of usage, condition, deployment, remarketing, and so much more. Unfortunately, many companies are tracking all this information through individual spreadsheets, which can lead to problems with document sharing and version control. Well, not anymore.

Ritchie Bros., a leading asset management and disposition company, has spent the last couple of years developing an innovative, cloud-based Inventory Management System (IMS) designed to bring asset management and disposition into a new age. With Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions' FREE version of the Inventory Management System, you'll be able to upload your entire fleet, with photos and detailed equipment info into a mobile-friendly dashboard. The system will help users gain insights needed to make critical decisions to run their business more effectively and gain access to a suite of solutions.

Once their fleet is in the IMS, customers will be able to easily request inspections, appraisals, pricing data, and more. You will also be able to track assets internally and send equipment to a Ritchie Bros. sales channel with the click of a button, with more transparency than ever into the consignment process.

"We want to serve as a partner with customers through the entire lifecycle of their fleet," said Logan Mellott, Vice President, Commercial Operations, Ritchie Bros. "In 2021 Ritchie Bros. is so much more than auctions. Today we offer multiple sales solutions, value-added services, market insights, data analytics, and more. Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions will help you manage your fleet more effectively, access Ritchie Bros. services and tools more easily, and sell assets for maximum value to a global buyer base, all with this one powerful tool."

Getting inventory into the system is quick and easy with a spreadsheet upload feature. Your entire organization will then be able to see your fleet, where assets are deployed, research equipment values, and more.

"For customers that sell assets with Ritchie Bros., the inventory management system streamlines the process by removing the need to sign a contract for each consignment," added Mr. Mellott. "We are making the selling process more efficient and transparent than ever."

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

