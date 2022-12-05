Advanced search
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
5.110 USD   +0.20%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Rite Aid Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2022

12/05/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid") (NYSE: RAD) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Rite Aid, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rite-aid-loss-submission-form?prid=34220&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Rite Aid includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members that the Elixir pharmacy benefit management services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's pharmacy benefit management services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 19, 2022

Aggrieved Rite Aid investors only have until December 19, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-rite-aid-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-19-2022-301692886.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
