    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
05/20 12:57:07 pm EDT
5.390 USD   -4.60%
12:22pCOVID-19 Boosters Now Available at Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs Locations for Eligible Children Ages 5 – 11
BU
05/19S&P Downgrades Rite Aid Corp. To 'CCC+' From 'B-' On Weakening Performance; Outlook Negative
MT
04/27Rite Aid Now Offers COVID-19 Pills in Most Retail Pharmacies
MT
COVID-19 Boosters Now Available at Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs Locations for Eligible Children Ages 5 – 11

05/20/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Appointments can be made online and walk-in appointments are available

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced it will begin administering a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at select locations for eligible children ages 5 to 11, following approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday. Bartell Drugs, owned by Rite Aid Corporation, will also begin administering boosters to this age group at select Seattle and Western Washington locations.

Children in this age group are eligible to receive a booster dose five months or longer after completing their primary series.

Beginning today, parents or guardians can schedule eligible children using Rite Aid’s scheduling tool, https://www.RiteAid.com/schedule, or walk in at locations that are providing vaccines for this age group. To find a location nearest you please visit: https://www.RiteAid.com/schedule. For appointments and walk-in locations at Bartell Drugs, visit here: https://www.bartelldrugs.com/pharmacy/scheduler

Appointments must be scheduled by a parent or legal guardian, and children must be accompanied by an adult to their vaccine appointment.

“Protecting children through vaccination remains central in our continued fight against COVID-19 and caring for our communities,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “As new COVID variants continue to spread, vaccination including boosters are critical in helping to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. We encourage anyone who hasn’t scheduled their primary vaccination series for themselves or their child to do so, and to get their boosters when eligible.”

To date, Rite Aid has administered more than 16 million COVID-19 vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines – including booster doses for adults – are also available in-store and can be scheduled via the online scheduling tool.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through more than 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 913 M - -
Net income 2023 -165 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kevin E. Lofton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-61.95%314
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-24.81%6 157
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-1.57%1 556
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-20.07%408
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.21%343
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.-13.53%329