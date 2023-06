Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out more economically sensitive sectors.

Rite Aid shares rose after the drugstore chain surprised investors with a narrower-than-expected loss for its fiscal first quarter and better-than-expected revenue.

