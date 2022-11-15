Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
6.830 USD   +15.57%
04:47pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 19, 2022
BU
11/14Fitch Downgrades Party City to 'CCC'
AQ
11/09Transcript : Rite Aid Corporation Presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, Nov-09-2022 01:25 PM
CI
Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 19, 2022

11/15/2022 | 04:47pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who acquired Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAD) securities between April 14, 2022 through September 28, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 19, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Rite Aid operates a retail drugstore chain in various states and the District of Columbia. The Company sells prescription drugs and other products, such as health and beauty aids, nonprescription medications, and cosmetics.

On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company’s PBM services business, Elixir. On an earnings call held later in the day, Rite Aid’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Matt Schroeder, explained that the large impairment charge was related to Elixir based on “an update to our estimate of lives[, i.e., new members,] for 2023 based on the latest selling season,” and that Rite Aid “expected[ed] lives to go down.” On this news, the price of Rite Aid shares declined by $1.97 per share, or approximately 28.02%, from $7.03 per share to close at $5.06 on September 29, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members (i.e., “lives”) that the Elixir PBM services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; and (2) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in “lives” covered by Elixir’s PBM services business.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rite Aid securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 734 M - -
Net income 2023 -515 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Arun Nayar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-59.77%334
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-1.28%7 367
AIN HOLDINGS INC.13.44%1 626
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-15.84%420
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.29%301
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-12.07%258