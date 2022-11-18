Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
6.270 USD   +1.62%
05:46aRad Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rite Aid Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2022
PR
11/17Rite Aid : Launches Small Format Store Program to Improve Pharmacy Access in Underserved Communities
PU
11/17Rite Aid Forms Drugstore Product Delivery Partnership With Grubhub
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RAD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rite Aid Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/rite-aid-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=33820&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Rite Aid between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 19, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Rite Aid Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members that the Elixir pharmacy benefit management services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's pharmacy benefit management services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rad-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-rite-aid-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-19-2022-301682329.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RITE AID CORPORATION
05:46aRad Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rite Aid Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff D..
PR
11/17Rite Aid : Launches Small Format Store Program to Improve Pharmacy Access in Underserved C..
PU
11/17Rite Aid Forms Drugstore Product Delivery Partnership With Grubhub
MT
11/17Grubhub and Rite Aid Partner to Provide Nationwide Delivery
PR
11/14Fitch Downgrades Party City to 'CCC'
AQ
11/09Transcript : Rite Aid Corporation Presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healt..
CI
11/04Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan to Present at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Heal..
BU
11/03Rite Aid Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Rite Aid Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for up to $200,000,000 Ag..
BU
11/03Rite Aid Corporation Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Up to $20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION
More recommendations