Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-12 pm EDT
1.860 USD   -2.11%
07:13aRite Aid Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Rite Aid To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
05/12RAD Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rite Aid Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2023
PR
05/11Rite Aid : May 11, 2023NIQ launches innovative ‘Connected Collaboration' with Rite Aid Rite Aid  and its Suppliers to collaborate with best-in-class cloud-based platform spanning use cases Chicago, IL – May 11, 2023  – Today, NIQ announced&nb...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RITE AID DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Rite Aid To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAD) and reminds investors of the May 19, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Rite Aid stock or options between April 26, 2018 and March 13, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/RAD.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (2) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear "red flags" that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (3) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (4) by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; (5) as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Rite Aid's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rite-aid-deadline-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-in-rite-aid-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301823887.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about RITE AID CORPORATION
07:13aRite Aid Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inv..
PR
05/12RAD Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rite Aid Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19..
PR
05/11Rite Aid : May 11, 2023NIQ launches innovative ‘Connected Collaboration' with Rite A..
PU
05/11Rad Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Rite Aid Corporation Investors of a Class Ac..
PR
05/10Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rite Aid Corporation -..
PR
05/10The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Rad)
PR
05/09Rad Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2023 in the ..
PR
05/04West Virginia settles with Kroger, opioid money now tops $1B
AQ
05/02Rite Aid Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01RITE AID CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer