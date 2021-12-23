Rite Aid : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 20, 2021

Rite Aid Corporation

30 Hunter Lane, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania17011

(717) 761-2633

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or By-Laws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Effective December 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of Rite Aid Corporation (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's By-Laws (as so amended and restated, the "By-Laws") to change the mandatory director retirement age from 72 to 75.

The foregoing summary of the provisions of the By-Laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the By-Laws, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 3.1 to this report and incorporated by reference herein.

3.1 Amended and Restated By-Laws of Rite Aid Corporation, effective December 20, 2021.

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

