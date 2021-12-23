Log in
Rite Aid : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

12/23/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 20, 2021

Rite Aid Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-5742 23-1614034
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification Number)

30 Hunter Lane, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania17011

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(717) 761-2633

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, $1.00 par value RAD The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or By-Laws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Effective December 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of Rite Aid Corporation (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's By-Laws (as so amended and restated, the "By-Laws") to change the mandatory director retirement age from 72 to 75.

The foregoing summary of the provisions of the By-Laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the By-Laws, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 3.1 to this report and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

3.1 Amended and Restated By-Laws of Rite Aid Corporation, effective December 20, 2021.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

RITE AID CORPORATION
Dated: December 23, 2021 By: /s/ Matthew C. Schroeder
Name: Matthew C. Schroeder
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Rite Aid Corporation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
