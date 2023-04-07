Rite Aid : April 07, 2023Rite Aid Corporation Opens New Small Format Store in Scottsville, Va.  This location is the third in rural Virginia pilot program aimed at increasing access to pharmacy services in underserved communities   PHILADELPHIA, Pa ., April 7, 2022 – Rite Aid Corporat...

Advanced search
Rite Aid Corporation Opens New Small Format Store in Scottsville, Va.  This location is the third in rural Virginia pilot program aimed at increasing access to pharmacy services in underserved communities
04/04No Sexual Harassment Claim Between Friends
03/23Rite Aid to Release Fourth Quarter Results on April 20
04/07/2023

04/07/2023 | 11:25am EDT
04/07/2023
Download this Press Release(opens in new window)

This location is the third in rural Virginia pilot program aimed at increasing access to pharmacy services in underserved communities

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., April 7, 2022 - Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) this week opened a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Scottsville, Virginia, the third store in rural Virginia as part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in "pharmacy deserts" and underserved communities. Locations in Craigsville and Greenville, Virginia opened late last year and one more location in Grottoes is expected to open later this month.

These smaller format stores feature a full-service pharmacy and a retail assortment of health and wellness products. The Scottsville at 144 Scottsville Center occupies approximately 2,500 square feet, which is smaller than the average 11,000 to 15,000 square-foot standard Rite Aid locations.

"We are proud to increase access to vital pharmacy services for this community, making it more attainable for people to get the medications and products they need to achieve whole health," said Bill Miller, Rite Aid's acting head, Retail Operations. "Pharmacists play a critical role in the wellness of our communities by helping individuals understand their health conditions and staying up to date on their medications and vaccinations. Our local pharmacy team in Scottsville looks forward to becoming trusted care advisors and helping to improve health outcomes."

Scottsville is part of the Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The pilot program launched by Rite Aid to improve access to pharmacy services in underserved communities has been met with positive reception from local residents and leaders. Rite Aid is committed to improving the health and wellness of communities by expanding access to vital pharmacy services.

About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

###

MEDIA:

Catherine Carter

Rite Aid

717-975-5718

press@riteaid.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rite Aid Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
