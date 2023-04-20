Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides Fiscal 2024 Outlook 04/20/2023 | 07:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fourth Quarter Highlights: Revenues of $6.1 billion, Comparable to Prior Year

Retail Comparable Same Store Prescriptions Increased 5.2 Percent – Comparable Same Store Prescriptions, Excluding COVID Impacts, Increased 9.7 Percent

Net Loss per Share of $4.39, Compared to Prior Year Net Loss per Share of $7.18

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.6 million, Compared to the Prior Year Adjusted EBITDA of $106.1 million

Completed Tender Offer for $165 million of our 2025 notes – Reducing Amount Outstanding to $320 million From $600 million at Beginning of Fiscal 2022 Full Year Highlights: Revenues of $24.1 billion, Compared to Prior Year Revenues of $24.6 billion

Retail Comparable Same Store Prescriptions Increased 3.5 Percent – Comparable Same Store Prescriptions, Excluding COVID Impacts, Increased 6.9 Percent Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) today reported operating results for its fourteen-week fourth quarter and fifty-three-week fiscal year ended March 4, 2023. “Our fourth quarter results were at the higher end of our guidance and above consensus, driven by encouraging results in retail pharmacy and year over year improvement for the quarter at Elixir,” said Elizabeth “Busy” Burr, interim chief executive officer. “We are making progress in our turnaround program to drive performance acceleration that we expect will help mitigate fiscal 2024 challenges related to reimbursement, COVID headwinds and enrollment at Elixir, and to drive meaningful Adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025 and 2026.” Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary (dollars in thousands) Fourteen Week

Period Ended Thirteen Week

Period Ended Fifty-three Week

Period Ended Fifty-two Week

Period Ended March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 Revenues $ 6,092,902 $ 6,065,390 $ 24,091,899 $ 24,568,255 Net loss (241,311) (389,062) (749,936) (538,478) Adjusted EBITDA 128,585 106,075 429,180 505,905 For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $241.3 million, or $4.39 loss per share, Adjusted net loss of $68.2 million, or $1.24 loss per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $128.6 million, or 2.1 percent of revenues. For the full year, the company reported a net loss of $749.9 million, or $13.71 loss per share, Adjusted net loss of $174.3 million, or $3.19 loss per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $429.2 million, or 1.8 percent of revenues. The fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results benefited from an extra week in fiscal 2023. Revenues for the quarter were $6.09 billion compared to revenues of $6.07 billion in the prior year’s quarter, largely due to an extra week in the fourth quarter and increases in both comparable front-end sales and non-COVID prescriptions, partially offset by a reduction in revenue from COVID vaccines and testing, store closures and the loss of commercial clients at Elixir. Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 4, 2023, were $24.1 billion compared to $24.6 billion in the prior year, largely due to a reduction in revenue from COVID vaccines and testing, store closures and the loss of commercial clients at Elixir. These items were partially offset by an extra week in the fourth quarter and increases in both comparable front-end sales and non-COVID prescriptions. Fourth quarter net loss was $241.3 million, or $4.39 per share, compared to last year’s fourth quarter net loss of $389.1 million, or $7.18 per share. The decrease in net loss is primarily due to a reduction in goodwill impairment charges, a gain on the company’s repurchase of certain bonds at a discount, a reduction in facility exit and impairment charges, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and a gain on sale of assets resulting from sale leasebacks and script file sales from store closures. These items were partially offset by an increase in restructuring charges and an increase in interest expense. Net loss for the fiscal year ended March 4, 2023, was $749.9 million, or $13.71 loss per share, compared to last year’s net loss of $538.5 million, or $9.96 loss per share. The increase in net loss is due primarily to increased goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges for the impairment of goodwill related to the Pharmacy Services Segment, a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, higher restructuring charges, higher interest expense, and increased facility exit and impairment charges. These items were partially offset by a gain on the repurchase of certain bonds at a discount and a gain on sale of assets resulting from sale leasebacks and script file sales from store closures. Retail Pharmacy Segment (dollars in thousands) Fourteen Week

Period Ended Thirteen Week

Period Ended Fifty-three Week

Period Ended Fifty-two Week

Period Ended March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 Revenues $ 4,795,688 $ 4,433,408 $ 17,785,067 $ 17,494,816 Adjusted EBITDA 101,228 102,419 288,077 392,633 Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues increased 8.2 percent over the prior year quarter driven by an extra week in the fourth quarter and an increase in both acute and maintenance prescriptions, partially offset by a reduction in COVID vaccine and testing revenue as well as store closures. Same store sales for the fourth quarter increased 8.9 percent over the prior year period, consisting of an 11.4 percent increase in pharmacy sales and a 2.3 percent increase in front-end sales. Front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, increased 2.8 percent. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores, adjusted to 30-day equivalents, increased 5.2 percent over the prior year period. Total same store prescriptions, excluding COVID immunizations and tests, increased 9.7 percent, with same store maintenance prescriptions increasing 8.2 percent and other same store acute prescriptions increasing 14.9 percent. Prescription sales accounted for 71.5 percent of total drugstore sales. Total store count at the end of the fourth quarter was 2,309. For the fiscal year ended March 4, 2023, Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues increased 1.7 percent over the prior year. The increase in revenues is due primarily to an extra week in the fourth quarter and an increase in both acute and maintenance prescriptions, partially offset by a reduction in COVID vaccine and testing revenue as well as store closures. Same store sales for the year increased 6.9 percent over the prior year, consisting of a 9.1 percent increase in pharmacy sales and a 1.1 percent increase in front-end sales. Front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, increased 1.6 percent. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores, adjusted to 30-day equivalents, increased 3.5 percent over the prior year period. Total same store prescriptions, excluding COVID immunizations and tests, increased 6.9 percent, with same store maintenance prescriptions increasing 5.9 percent and other same store acute prescriptions increasing 10.1 percent. Prescription sales accounted for 71.2 percent of total drugstore sales. Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $101.2 million, or 2.1 percent of revenues, for the fourth quarter compared to last year’s fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $102.4 million, or 2.3 percent of revenues. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due to an increase in Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $2.1 million, partially offset by increased Adjusted EBITDA gross profit. SG&A expenses were negatively impacted by an extra week in the fourth quarter, partially offset by lower payroll, occupancy, and other operating costs due to cost control initiatives and store closures. Gross profit benefited from higher sales due primarily to an extra week and an increase in prescriptions sold, as well as a reduction in markdowns, partially offset by the decline in COVID vaccinations and testing. For the fiscal year ended March 4, 2023, Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $288.1 million, or 1.6 percent of revenues, compared to $392.6 million, or 2.2 percent of revenues, for the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to decreased gross profit, partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses of $164.5 million. Gross profit was negatively impacted by the decline in COVID vaccinations and testing, partially offset by the increase in prescriptions sold. SG&A expenses benefitted from lower payroll, occupancy, and other operating costs due to store closures and cost control initiatives, partially offset by an extra week. Pharmacy Services Segment (dollars in thousands) Fourteen Week

Period Ended Thirteen Week

Period Ended Fifty-three Week

Period Ended Fifty-two Week

Period Ended March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 Revenues $ 1,342,268 $ 1,693,800 $ 6,522,299 $ 7,323,125 Adjusted EBITDA 27,357 3,656 141,103 113,272 Pharmacy Services Segment revenues were $1.3 billion for the quarter, a decrease of 20.8 percent compared to the prior year quarter. For the fiscal year ended March 4, 2023, Pharmacy Services Segment revenues were $6.5 billion, a decrease of 10.9 percent compared to the prior year. The decrease in revenues was primarily the result of a decrease in Elixir Individual Part D Insurance membership due to a change in the Company’s pricing structure and loss of commercial clients, partially offset by increased utilization and higher cost drugs. Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million, or 2.0 percent of revenues, for the fourth quarter compared to last year’s fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million, or 0.2 percent of revenues. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA resulted from improved procurement economics, improved medical loss ratio at Elixir insurance and reductions in SG&A expense, partially offset by the lower membership, as mentioned above. Our membership mix is more favorable, as it reflects focus on our Commercial target market, while reducing Individual Insurance Part D membership. For the fiscal year ended March 4, 2023, Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $141.1 million, or 2.2 percent of revenues, compared to prior year Adjusted EBITDA of $113.3 million, or 1.6 percent of revenues. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA resulted from improved procurement economics and reductions in SG&A expense. Outlook for Fiscal 2024 The following fiscal 2024 outlook is forward-looking information, reflecting our expectations as of April 20, 2023, and subject to a range of assumptions and uncertainties described below and in documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission the (“SEC”). Our outlook for fiscal 2024 assumes the negative impacts of reimbursement rate declines, a reduction in demand for COVID vaccines and testing and a decrease in revenues at Elixir resulting from the reduction in lives effective January 1, 2023. We expect these headwinds to be partially offset by benefits from our performance acceleration program, which we expect to drive: Mid-single digit increases in both comparable store sales and non-COVID comparable prescriptions

Generic purchasing efficiencies

Reductions in indirect spend

Higher Adjusted EBITDA margins at Elixir due to favorable member mix and continued improvement in procurement economics We expect our Adjusted EBITDA to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2024 due to timing of our performance acceleration and cost reduction initiatives. We also expect those initiatives to drive Adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025 and 2026. Total revenues are expected to be between $21.7 billion and $22.1 billion in fiscal 2024. Retail Pharmacy Segment revenue is expected to be between $17.8 billion and $18.1 billion and Pharmacy Services Segment revenue is expected to be between $3.9 billion and $4.0 billion, net of any intercompany revenues to the Retail Pharmacy Segment. Net loss is expected to be between $439 million and $466 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $340 million and $370 million. Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $240 million and $260 million and Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $100 million and $110 million. Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $(4.44) and $(4.93). Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $225 million, with a focus on investments in digital capabilities, technology, prescription file purchases and distribution center automation. Conference Call Broadcast Rite Aid will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://investors.riteaid.com. The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 20, 2023, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21, 2023. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 9029129. The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://investors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time today. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call. About Rite Aid Corporation Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this release that are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rite Aid's outlook and guidance for fiscal 2024; the continued impact of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Rite Aid’s business; our key growth initiatives, including the timing and plans to (i) grow our pharmacy business and our Elixir business and (ii) deepen our customer loyalty and engagement;and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: risks related to the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the emerging new variants, including the government responses thereto; the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, operations, stores, expenses, and supply chain, and the operations or behaviors of our customers, suppliers and business partners; our ability to successfully implement our store closure program and other strategies; the impact of our high level of indebtedness, the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms (including the impact of rising interest rates, market volatility, and continuing actions by the United States Federal Reserve) and our ability to satisfy our obligations and the other covenants contained in our debt agreements; outcome of pending or new litigation and government investigations, including, without limitation, those related to opioids, “usual and customary” pricing, government payer programs or other matters; our ability to monetize (and on reasonably available terms) the CMS receivable created in our Part D business; general competitive, economic, industry, market, political (including healthcare reform) and regulatory conditions (including changes to laws or regulations relating to labor or wages), including continued impacts of inflation or other pricing environment factors on our costs, liquidity and our ability to pass on price increases to our customers, including as a result of inflationary and deflationary pressures, a decline in consumer financial position, whether due to inflation or other factors, as well as other factors specific to the markets in which we operate; the impact of private and public third-party payers continued reduction in prescription drug reimbursements, new or disruptive business models or practices, and efforts to encourage mail order; our ability to manage expenses and our investments in working capital; our ability to achieve the benefits of our efforts to reduce the costs of our generic and other drugs; our ability to achieve cost savings and other benefits of our restructuring efforts within our anticipated timeframe, if at all; the outcome of our continuing efforts to monitor and comply with applicable laws, orders, regulations, policies and procedures; and our ability to partner and have relationships with health plans and health systems. These and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties are more fully described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which you are encouraged to read. To the extent that COVID-19 adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of such risk factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The degree to which COVID-19 may adversely affect Rite Aid’s results and operations, including its ability to achieve its outlook for fiscal 2024 guidance, will depend on numerous evolving factors and future developments, which are highly uncertain. As a result, the impact on Rite Aid’s financial and operating results cannot be reasonably estimated with specificity at this time, but the impact could be material. Rite Aid expressly disclaims any current intention, and assumes no duty, to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. All references to “Company” and “Rite Aid” as used throughout this release refer to Rite Aid Corporation and its affiliates. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Rite Aid separately reports financial results on the basis of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA SG&A, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share exclude amortization expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation and other contractual settlements, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, LIFO adjustments, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, restructuring-related costs, the gain or loss on Bartell acquisition, and the change in estimate related to manufacturer rebate receivables. Rite Aid believes Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of its business and help its investors better compare its operating performance over multiple periods. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, LIFO adjustments, charges or credits for facility exit and impairment, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, inventory write-downs related to store closings, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, and other items (including stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation and other contractual settlements, severance, restructuring-related costs, costs related to facility closures, gain or loss on sale of assets, the gain or loss on Bartell acquisition, and the change in estimate related to manufacturer rebate receivables). The add back of LIFO (credit) charge when calculating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share removes the entire impact of LIFO (credits) charges, and effectively reflects Rite Aid's results as if the company was on a FIFO inventory basis. Rite Aid believes Adjusted EBITDA serves as an appropriate measure in evaluating the performance of its business and helps its investors better compare its operating performance with its competitors. Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit includes LIFO adjustments, depreciation and amortization (COGS portion only) and other items. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit to Revenue, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only), stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation and other contractual settlements, and other items. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA SG&A to Revenue, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA SG&A serve as appropriate measures in evaluating the performance of its business and helps its investors better compare its operating performance with its competitors. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide transparency to its investors because they are measures that management uses to assess both management performance and the financial performance of its operations and to allocate resources. In addition, management believes that these measures may assist investors with understanding and evaluating the Company’s initiatives to drive improved financial performance and enables investors to supplementally compare its operating performance with the operating performance of its competitors including with those of its competitors having different capital structures. While the Company has excluded certain of these items from historical non-GAAP financial measures, there is no guarantee that the items excluded from non-GAAP financial measures will not continue into future periods. For instance, the Company expects to continue to experience charges for facility exit and impairment charges and inventory write-downs related to store closures as the Company continues to complete a multi-year strategic initiative designed to improve overall performance. The Company also expects to continue to experience and report restructuring-related charges associated with continued execution of its strategic initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share or other non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative measure of, operating results or of cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements reported by other companies, including companies in its industry. RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) March 4, 2023 February 26, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,151 $ 39,721 Accounts receivable, net 1,149,958 1,343,496 Inventories, net of LIFO reserve of $539,932 and $487,173 1,900,744 1,959,389 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,194 106,749 Total current assets 3,301,047 3,449,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 907,771 989,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,497,206 2,813,535 Goodwill 507,936 879,136 Other intangibles, net 250,112 291,196 Deferred tax assets 12,368 20,071 Other assets 50,922 86,543 Total assets $ 7,527,362 $ 8,529,003 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt and lease financing obligations $ 6,332 $ 5,544 Accounts payable 1,494,611 1,571,261 Accrued salaries, wages and other current liabilities 724,529 780,632 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 502,403 575,651 Total current liabilities 2,727,875 2,933,088 Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,925,258 2,732,986 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,372,943 2,597,090 Lease financing obligations, less current maturities 12,580 14,830 Other noncurrent liabilities 130,482 151,976 Total liabilities 8,169,138 8,429,970 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Common stock 56,629 55,752 Additional paid-in capital 5,917,964 5,910,299 Accumulated deficit (6,601,517 ) (5,851,581 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,852 ) (15,437 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (641,776 ) 99,033 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 7,527,362 $ 8,529,003 RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 Revenues $ 6,092,902 $ 6,065,390 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 4,843,938 4,824,077 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,296,059 1,243,841 Facility exit and impairment charges 76,430 112,551 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 119,000 229,000 Interest expense 66,331 46,094 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (38,830 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (7,294 ) 5,584 6,355,634 6,461,147 Loss before income taxes (262,732 ) (395,757 ) Income tax benefit (21,421 ) (6,695 ) Net loss $ (241,311 ) $ (389,062 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Numerator for loss per share: Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (241,311 ) $ (389,062 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 54,993 54,208 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (4.39 ) $ (7.18 ) RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 Fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022 Revenues $ 24,091,899 $ 24,568,255 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 19,287,959 19,461,760 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,902,087 5,033,876 Facility exit and impairment charges 211,385 180,190 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 371,200 229,000 Interest expense 224,399 191,601 (Gain) loss on debt modifications and retirements, net (80,142 ) 3,235 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (68,586 ) 5,505 Loss on Bartell acquisition - 5,346 24,848,302 25,110,513 Loss before income taxes (756,403 ) (542,258 ) Income tax benefit (6,467 ) (3,780 ) Net loss $ (749,936 ) $ (538,478 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Numerator for loss per share: Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (749,936 ) $ (538,478 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 54,680 54,055 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (13.71 ) $ (9.96 ) RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (241,311 ) $ (389,062 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 68,450 72,995 Facility exit and impairment charges 76,430 112,551 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 119,000 229,000 LIFO charge 27,661 414 Change in allowances for uncollectible accounts receivable 7,856 1,019 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (7,294 ) 5,584 Stock-based compensation expense 2,902 4,230 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (38,830 ) - Changes in deferred taxes 1,570 (5,107 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 301,242 473,157 Inventories 52,929 (9,962 ) Accounts payable 2,535 9,792 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (31,582 ) (9,858 ) Other assets 45,413 (1,209 ) Other liabilities (120,558 ) (150,832 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 266,413 342,712 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (42,722 ) (49,089 ) Intangible assets acquired (7,463 ) (2,334 ) Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 18,552 10,885 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 17,450 17,708 Net cash used in investing activities (14,183 ) (22,830 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 50,000 - Net payments to revolver (150,000 ) (441,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (124,873 ) (1,016 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts 30,473 6,802 Financing fees paid for early debt redemption (852 ) - Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (556 ) (236 ) Deferred financing costs paid (2,325 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (198,133 ) (435,450 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54,097 (115,568 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 103,054 155,289 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157,151 $ 39,721 RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 Fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (749,936 ) $ (538,478 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 276,583 295,686 Facility exit and impairment charges 211,385 180,190 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 371,200 229,000 LIFO charge 53,028 1,314 Change in allowances for uncollectible accounts receivable 15,267 22,011 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (68,586 ) 5,505 Loss on Bartell acquisition - 5,346 Stock-based compensation expense 11,537 13,050 (Gain) loss on debt modifications and retirements, net (80,142 ) 3,235 Changes in deferred taxes 7,703 (6,709 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 151,610 54,086 Inventories 5,158 (97,112 ) Accounts payable (96,570 ) 139,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (86,133 ) (29,375 ) Other assets 36,478 33,737 Other liabilities (111,021 ) 68,558 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (52,439 ) 379,272 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (215,285 ) (194,090 ) Intangible assets acquired (32,400 ) (26,623 ) Proceeds from insured loss - 10,436 Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 69,582 18,706 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 73,344 57,498 Net cash used in investing activities (104,759 ) (134,073 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 50,000 350,000 Net proceeds from (payments to) revolver 491,000 (141,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (277,941 ) (545,036 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts 18,289 (8,285 ) Financing fees paid for early debt redemption (1,733 ) (833 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,662 ) (2,588 ) Deferred financing costs paid (2,325 ) (18,638 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 274,628 (366,380 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 117,430 (121,181 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,721 160,902 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157,151 $ 39,721 RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues (a) $ 4,795,688 $ 4,433,408 Cost of revenues (a) 3,640,510 3,254,866 Gross profit 1,155,178 1,178,542 LIFO charge 27,661 414 FIFO gross profit 1,182,839 1,178,956 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit 1,186,102 1,185,144 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 24.09 % 26.58 % LIFO charge as a percentage of revenues 0.58 % 0.01 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues 24.66 % 26.59 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues 24.73 % 26.73 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,207,436 1,151,411 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses 1,084,874 1,082,725 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues 25.18 % 25.97 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues 22.62 % 24.42 % Cash interest expense 63,260 43,721 Non-cash interest expense 3,071 2,373 Total interest expense 66,331 46,094 Adjusted EBITDA 101,228 102,419 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.11 % 2.31 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 1,342,268 $ 1,693,800 Cost of revenues (a) 1,248,482 1,631,029 Gross profit 93,786 62,771 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 6.99 % 3.71 % Adjusted EBITDA 27,357 3,656 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.04 % 0.22 % (a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $45,054 and $61,818 of inter-segment activity for the fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 and thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation. RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 Fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues (a) $ 17,785,067 $ 17,494,816 Cost of revenues (a) 13,390,217 12,772,741 Gross profit 4,394,850 4,722,075 LIFO charge 53,028 1,314 FIFO gross profit 4,447,878 4,723,389 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit 4,467,980 4,737,032 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 24.71 % 26.99 % LIFO charge as a percentage of revenues 0.30 % 0.01 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues 25.01 % 27.00 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues 25.12 % 27.08 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,544,217 4,656,776 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses 4,179,903 4,344,399 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues 25.55 % 26.62 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues 23.50 % 24.83 % Cash interest expense 212,701 180,197 Non-cash interest expense 11,698 11,404 Total interest expense 224,399 191,601 Adjusted EBITDA 288,077 392,633 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 1.62 % 2.24 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 6,522,299 $ 7,323,125 Cost of revenues (a) 6,113,209 6,938,705 Gross profit 409,090 384,420 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 6.27 % 5.25 % Adjusted EBITDA 141,103 113,272 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.16 % 1.55 % (a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $215,467 and $249,686 of inter-segment activity for the fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 and fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation. RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (241,311 ) $ (389,062 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 66,331 46,094 Income tax benefit (21,421 ) (6,695 ) Depreciation and amortization 68,450 72,995 LIFO charge 27,661 414 Facility exit and impairment charges 76,430 112,551 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 119,000 229,000 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (38,830 ) - Merger and Acquisition-related costs - 678 Stock-based compensation expense 2,902 4,230 Restructuring-related costs 46,675 9,948 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 2,136 3,942 Litigation and other contractual settlements 18,059 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (7,294 ) 5,584 Change in estimate related to manufacturer rebate receivables - 15,068 Other 9,797 1,328 Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,585 $ 106,075 Percent of revenues 2.11 % 1.75 % RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 Fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (749,936 ) $ (538,478 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 224,399 191,601 Income tax benefit (6,467 ) (3,780 ) Depreciation and amortization 276,583 295,686 LIFO charge 53,028 1,314 Facility exit and impairment charges 211,385 180,190 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 371,200 229,000 (Gain) loss on debt modifications and retirements, net (80,142 ) 3,235 Merger and Acquisition-related costs - 12,797 Stock-based compensation expense 11,537 13,050 Restructuring-related costs 108,626 35,121 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 14,270 5,298 Litigation and other contractual settlements 53,882 50,212 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (68,586 ) 5,505 Loss on Bartell acquisition - 5,346 Change in estimate related to manufacturer rebate receivables - 15,068 Other 9,401 4,740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 429,180 $ 505,905 Percent of revenues 1.78 % 2.06 % RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET LOSS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 Net loss $ (241,311 ) $ (389,062 ) Add back - Income tax benefit (21,421 ) (6,695 ) Loss before income taxes (262,732 ) (395,757 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 17,356 18,854 LIFO charge 27,661 414 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 119,000 229,000 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (38,830 ) - Merger and Acquisition-related costs - 678 Restructuring-related costs 46,675 9,948 Litigation and other contractual settlements 18,059 - Change in estimate related to manufacturer rebate receivables - 15,068 Adjusted loss before income taxes (72,811 ) (121,795 ) Adjusted income tax benefit (a) (4,583 ) (588 ) Adjusted net loss $ (68,228 ) $ (121,207 ) Adjusted net loss per diluted share: Numerator for adjusted net loss per diluted share: Adjusted net loss $ (68,228 ) $ (121,207 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 54,993 54,208 Net loss per diluted share $ (4.39 ) $ (7.18 ) Adjusted net loss per diluted share $ (1.24 ) $ (2.24 ) (a) The fiscal year 2023 and 2022 adjustments to the income tax provision include adjustments to the GAAP basis tax provision commensurate with non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items, when applicable, was used for the fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 and thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022. RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET LOSS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 Fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022 Net loss $ (749,936 ) $ (538,478 ) Add back - Income tax benefit (6,467 ) (3,780 ) Loss before income taxes (756,403 ) (542,258 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 74,024 78,047 LIFO charge 53,028 1,314 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 371,200 229,000 (Gain) loss on debt modifications and retirements, net (80,142 ) 3,235 Merger and Acquisition-related costs - 12,797 Restructuring-related costs 108,626 35,121 Litigation and other contractual settlements 53,882 50,212 Loss on Bartell acquisition - 5,346 Change in estimate related to manufacturer rebate receivables - 15,068 Adjusted loss before income taxes (175,785 ) (112,118 ) Adjusted income tax benefit (a) (1,494 ) (782 ) Adjusted net loss $ (174,291 ) $ (111,336 ) Adjusted net loss per diluted share: Numerator for adjusted net loss per diluted share: Adjusted net loss $ (174,291 ) $ (111,336 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 54,680 54,055 Net loss per diluted share $ (13.71 ) $ (9.96 ) Adjusted net loss per diluted share $ (3.19 ) $ (2.06 ) (a) The fiscal year 2023 and 2022 adjustments to the income tax provision include adjustments to the GAAP basis tax provision commensurate with non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items, when applicable, was used for the fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 and fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022. RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended March 4, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 4,795,688 $ 4,433,408 Gross Profit 1,155,178 1,178,542 Addback: LIFO charge 27,661 414 Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 2,025 3,339 Other 1,238 2,849 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit $ 1,186,102 $ 1,185,144 Percent of revenues 24.73 % 26.73 % Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 4,795,688 $ 4,433,408 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,207,436 1,151,411 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 55,868 57,311 Stock-based compensation expense 2,550 3,990 Merger and Acquisition-related costs - 678 Restructuring-related costs 40,795 4,286 Litigation and other contractual settlements 12,654 - Other 10,695 2,421 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,084,874 $ 1,082,725 Percent of revenues 22.62 % 24.42 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,228 $ 102,419 RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended March 4, 2023 Fifty-two weeks ended February 26, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 17,785,067 $ 17,494,816 Gross Profit 4,394,850 4,722,075 Addback: LIFO charge 53,028 1,314 Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 9,151 9,875 Other 10,951 3,768 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit $ 4,467,980 $ 4,737,032 Percent of revenues 25.12 % 27.08 % Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 17,785,067 $ 17,494,816 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,544,217 4,656,776 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 220,229 234,247 Stock-based compensation expense 10,604 12,282 Merger and Acquisition-related costs - 12,797 Restructuring-related costs 86,484 12,237 Litigation and other contractual settlements 34,251 34,448 Other 12,746 6,366 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses $ 4,179,903 $ 4,344,399 Percent of revenues 23.50 % 24.83 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 288,077 $ 392,633 RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING MARCH 2, 2024 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Total Revenues $ 21,700,000 $ 22,100,000 Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues $ 3,900,000 $ 4,000,000 Gross Capital Expenditures $ 225,000 $ 225,000 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (466,000 ) $ (439,000 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 273,000 273,000 Income tax expense 2,000 5,000 Depreciation and amortization 280,000 280,000 LIFO charge 30,000 30,000 Facility exit and impairment charges 109,000 109,000 Restructuring-related costs 93,000 93,000 Litigation and other contractual settlements 4,000 4,000 Loss on sale of assets, net 2,000 2,000 Other 13,000 13,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 340,000 $ 370,000 RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING MARCH 2, 2024 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Net loss $ (466,000 ) $ (439,000 ) Add back - income tax expense 2,000 5,000 Loss before income taxes (464,000 ) (434,000 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 68,000 68,000 LIFO charge 30,000 30,000 Restructuring-related costs 93,000 93,000 Litigation and other contractual settlements 4,000 4,000 Adjusted loss before adjusted income taxes (269,000 ) (239,000 ) Adjusted income tax expense 2,000 5,000 Adjusted net loss $ (271,000 ) $ (244,000 ) Diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (4.93 ) $ (4.44 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005879/en/

© Business Wire 2023 All news about RITE AID CORPORATION 07:20a Rite Aid : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:14a Rite Aid Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex.. AQ 07:08a Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provi.. BU 06:17a North American Morning Briefing: Tesla Leads -2- DJ 04/19 Storm clouds gather over highly indebted companies, Moody's says RE 04/11 Investors who lost over $250,000 with Rite Aid Corporation shares should contact the Sh.. PR 04/09 White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle -sources RE 04/09 White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle -sources RE 04/07 Rite Aid : April 07, 2023Rite Aid Corporation Opens New Small Format Store in Scottsville,.. PU 04/04 No Sexual Harassment Claim Between Friends AQ Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION 2022 Deutsche Bank Adjusts Rite Aid's Price Target to $3 From $4, Maintains Sell Rating MT 2022 Deutsche Bank Adjusts Rite Aid Price Target to $4 From $2, Maintains Sell Rating MT 2022 Deutsche Bank Adjusts Rite Aid's Price Target to $2 From $1, Maintains Sell Rating MT