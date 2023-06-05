Advanced search
Rite Aid Empowers Customers to Be Themselves with Launch of RYSHI™ Beauty and Personal Care Essentials

06/05/2023 | 09:09am EDT
New and Exclusive Collection Features Clean Ingredients All Under $20

Today national drug store chain Rite Aid announced the launch of RYSHI™ – its exclusive collection of clean beauty and personal care essentials designed to let the real you shine through. Spanning across multiple categories, RYSHI™ products offer better-for-you ingredients at an accessible price point so customers can conveniently build their beauty toolkit at their neighborhood Rite Aid.

The full collection offers a vast range of products so customers can find answers to all their beauty and grooming needs under one trusted brand. From vegan lashes to hydrogel eye and sheet masks, to sunscreen, body wash, and razors, RYSHI™ everyday essentials and self-pampering favorites are all priced under $20 to provide accessible, high-quality offerings to Rite Aid customers.

“For years, customers have turned to our Rite Aid brands for trusted, affordable items and we’re excited to introduce them to RYSHI, a brand that reflects our ongoing commitment to make cleaner ingredients and offerings widely available for everyone,” said Pamela Kohn, SVP, Chief Merchandising Officer at Rite Aid. “Created to ‘let the real you shine through’ we hope that RYSHI users feel empowered with confidence to be the best version of themselves with a little help from our products.”

To help customers embrace their true self and feel confident, radiant and clean, the RYSHI™ brand features a wide selection of products, including:

  • Gua Shas/Facial Massagers
  • Facial Wipes
  • Hydrogel Eye Masks
  • Sheet Masks
  • Vegan Eye Lashes
  • Makeup Applicators
  • Eyelash Curlers
  • Hand Cream
  • Body Wash
  • Cotton Balls/Rounds
  • Sunscreen
  • Dry Brushes
  • Nail Care
  • Razors

Rite Aid created RYSHI™ with a commitment to clean and quality products. The collection is free from ingredients of concern such as parabens, perfluorinated substances (PFAS), triclosan, formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers. In addition, all RYSHI™ products are independently lab tested to ensure product performance and safety and are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

RYSHI™ will continue to expand its offerings through 2023, boasting more than 300 products—exclusively available at Rite Aid stores and on RiteAid.com. For more information on RYSHI™ and in-store availability near you visit www.riteaid.com/shop/rite-aid-brands/ryshi.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2023
