  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Rite Aid : May 11, 2023NIQ launches innovative ‘Connected Collaboration' with Rite Aid Rite Aid  and its Suppliers to collaborate with best-in-class cloud-based platform spanning use cases Chicago, IL – May 11, 2023  – Today, NIQ announced&nb...

05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
05/11/2023
Download this Press Release(opens in new window)

Rite Aidand its Suppliers to collaborate with best-in-class cloud-based platform spanning use cases

Chicago, IL - May 11, 2023- Today, NIQannouncedthe launch of its Connected Collaboration platform, powered by Rite Aid data assets and NIQ's leading data science and software. This will empowersuppliers and retailers to quickly diagnose what drives business performance at Rite Aid through an intuitive user interface that allows non-technical users to leverage built-in analytics, AI, and data science. The comprehensive platform provides retailers and manufacturers with one version of the truth across use cases, from market insights to supply chains to customer/loyalty insights, all in one place at Rite Aid.

NIQ has already gone further with this platform, in a big step-change in collaboration platforms, connecting the insights to true activation opportunities. Integrating the capability for retail and supplier users will create, manage, and measure personalized offers, digital coupons, and retail media directly in the platform while being powered by the same insights to ensure customer relevancy to these marketing levers.

With the launch, Rite Aid expands its exclusive supplier collaboration partnership with NielsenIQto ensure Rite Aid customers are at the center of key decisions and joint business plans with Rite Aid supplier partners. Rite Aid is democratizing access to data and insights across its business and ensuring its teams are armed with the latest technology in a competitive time at retail when customers have more choices than ever.

"We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Rite Aid and are delighted they are the next US retailer to adopt the connected collaborationplatform," says Jamie Clarke, Head of North America Retail, NIQ. "NIQ completed exhaustive research and development with retailers and suppliers to ensure we had an offering in the market that meets the real needs of our clients. I am confident connected collaborationwill allow Rite Aid to continueprioritizing customers while working collaborativelywith their suppliers to achieve optimal businessgrowth."

"NIQ's platform and the support of their teamare helping us keep the customer at the center of all business decisions," says Graciela Ponce, Senior Director of Merchandise Strategy at Rite Aid. "The integrated and streamlined solutions NIQbrings to the table, including their advanced technology and comprehensive analytics across supply chains, merchandising analytics, and customer insights, help us advance our business in the competitive U.S. drug channel."

About NIQ

NIQ, the world's leading consumer intelligence company, reveals new pathways to growth for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. With operations in more than 100 countries, NIQ delivers the most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior through an advanced business intelligence platform with integrated predictive analytics. NIQ delivers the Full View™.

NIQ was founded in 1923 and is an Advent International portfolio company. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

Media Contact

Gillian Mosher Gillian.Mosher@nielseniq.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rite Aid Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 21 801 M - -
Net income 2024 -453 M - -
Net Debt 2024 2 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -0,25x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
EV / Sales 2025 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,02 $
Average target price 1,50 $
Spread / Average Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Burr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Arun Nayar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-40.42%111
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.14.38%9 156
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-6.46%1 475
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.47%339
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-12.01%317
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-8.31%248
