05/11/2023

Rite Aidand its Suppliers to collaborate with best-in-class cloud-based platform spanning use cases

Chicago, IL - May 11, 2023- Today, NIQannouncedthe launch of its Connected Collaboration platform, powered by Rite Aid data assets and NIQ's leading data science and software. This will empowersuppliers and retailers to quickly diagnose what drives business performance at Rite Aid through an intuitive user interface that allows non-technical users to leverage built-in analytics, AI, and data science. The comprehensive platform provides retailers and manufacturers with one version of the truth across use cases, from market insights to supply chains to customer/loyalty insights, all in one place at Rite Aid.

NIQ has already gone further with this platform, in a big step-change in collaboration platforms, connecting the insights to true activation opportunities. Integrating the capability for retail and supplier users will create, manage, and measure personalized offers, digital coupons, and retail media directly in the platform while being powered by the same insights to ensure customer relevancy to these marketing levers.

With the launch, Rite Aid expands its exclusive supplier collaboration partnership with NielsenIQto ensure Rite Aid customers are at the center of key decisions and joint business plans with Rite Aid supplier partners. Rite Aid is democratizing access to data and insights across its business and ensuring its teams are armed with the latest technology in a competitive time at retail when customers have more choices than ever.

"NIQ's platform and the support of their teamare helping us keep the customer at the center of all business decisions," says Graciela Ponce, Senior Director of Merchandise Strategy at Rite Aid. "The integrated and streamlined solutions NIQbrings to the table, including their advanced technology and comprehensive analytics across supply chains, merchandising analytics, and customer insights, help us advance our business in the competitive U.S. drug channel."

About NIQ

NIQ, the world's leading consumer intelligence company, reveals new pathways to growth for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. With operations in more than 100 countries, NIQ delivers the most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior through an advanced business intelligence platform with integrated predictive analytics. NIQ delivers the Full View™.

NIQ was founded in 1923 and is an Advent International portfolio company. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit





