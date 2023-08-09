Walden will oversee enterprise marketing teams, customer experience, and digital as well as lead the expansion of Thrifty Ice Cream





PHILADELPHIA, Pa., (August 7, 2023) - Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has named Jeanniey Walden Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, making permanent a former interim role the seasoned marketing executive has held since March 2023. Walden will continue to play a critical role in the company's growth strategy to help create meaningful customer, client, and member experiences for millions of Americans. As Chief Marketing Officer, she will also oversee the expansion of Rite Aid's ice cream brand, Thrifty.



"As we continue to accelerate our performance through bold strategy, focused execution and experienced leadership, we are pleased to permanently welcome Jeanniey to the Rite Aid team," said Busy Burr, interim Chief Executive Officer, Rite Aid. "As an accomplished marketeer with a customer-centric approach, Jeanniey will lead the charge to strengthen and enhance the ways we conveniently meet our customers' changing needs, helping us further our mission to provide whole health for life."



Walden will continue to serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team, reporting to Burr. Prior to joining Rite Aid, she served as Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer of DailyPay, where she worked closely with large grocery and retail brands such as Target, Dollar Tree, and Kroger, overseeing strategies focused on improving the omnichannel customer journey. Her expertise runs deep in building customer-driven solutions and enterprise transformation with previous leadership roles at Barnes & Noble, Mercer, Ogilvy, and JCPenney.



"I'm incredibly excited to join Rite Aid in a permanent capacity to continue innovating our customer-first culture and our approach to customer engagement and loyalty," said Walden." As the neighborhood health and wellness destination, we're proud to meet all of our customers' needs-whether they are picking-up a prescription, stocking-up on essentials for the whole family, or treating themselves to our iconic Thrifty ice cream. Our commitment to improving health outcomes and helping our communities thrive remains paramount."



About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.



