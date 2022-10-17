Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31 2022-10-17 pm EDT
3.985 USD   +3.24%
02:07pRite Aid Offers Point-of-Care Testing Throughout Michigan
BU
10/14Rite Aid Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14Rite Aid Subsidiary Sells Medicare Receivable to Bank of America Unit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rite Aid Offers Point-of-Care Testing Throughout Michigan

10/17/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rite Aid to serve as a one-stop destination for diagnostic testing with strep test and combination COVID-19/flu test

With flu and respiratory illnesses expected to increase during fall and winter months, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is making diagnostic testing easier for Michigan customers with rapid point-of-care testing now available at all stores throughout the state.

Point-of-care testing provides customers with rapid turnaround of test results combined with onsite prescriptions for those who test positive for strep and flu to ensure people can start treatments as soon as possible. Rite Aid Michigan pharmacies serve as a one-stop care destination, where customers can receive reliable diagnostic testing for Strep A as well as a combined Flu A and B and COVID-19 test. No appointment is necessary, and customers can register online or walk into their local store. Testing is available for customers ages four and older and treatment options are available at the pharmacy.

“Quick and easy diagnostic testing is critical to help customers get the appropriate care and medications they need to get well,” said Tom Giglio, Director, Clinical and Pharmacy Services at Rite Aid. “We are pleased to improve ease of access by providing convenient point-of-care testing to our customers across 250 stores in Michigan.”

Testing cost varies depending on insurance coverage. While currently offered in Michigan locations, Rite Aid plans to expand point-of care testing to other states in compliance with state regulations and training requirements.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RITE AID CORPORATION
02:07pRite Aid Offers Point-of-Care Testing Throughout Michigan
BU
10/14Rite Aid Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/14Rite Aid Subsidiary Sells Medicare Receivable to Bank of America Unit
DJ
10/13Scheduling for COVID-19 Updated Boosters for Children Ages Five and Older Now Available..
BU
10/13Walgreens weathers slowing COVID vaccination with higher retail sales
RE
10/12Rite Aid Releases ‘Trick-or-Trivia' on Candy Consumptions
BU
10/11Rite Aid and Google Cloud Partner to Modernize Pharmacy Operations and Enhance the Onli..
PR
10/11Rite Aid Corporation and Google Cloud Partner to Modernize Pharmacy Operations and Enha..
CI
10/05RITE AID CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/03Rite Aid reports $5M in losses in recent quarter
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 734 M - -
Net income 2023 -515 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,86 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Arun Nayar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-73.72%218
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-7.90%6 951
AIN HOLDINGS INC.12.04%1 519
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-18.80%415
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.50%307
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-2.11%272