Rite Aid Corporation is a healthcare company that operates a retail drugstore chain. The Company is engaged in providing its services to customers and communities through various programs. It operates through two segments: the Retail Pharmacy segment and the Pharmacy Services segment. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells brand and generic prescription drugs and various other pharmacy services, as well as front-end products, including health and beauty aids, personal care products and seasonal merchandise. The Pharmacy Services Segment, which consists of Elixir, its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business, provides a suite of PBM offerings including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network, and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs. Elixir also provides prescription discount programs and Medicare Part D insurance offerings for individuals and groups. It operates over 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states.

Sector Drug Retailers