Rite Aid Prepares for Flu Season: Flu Shots Now Available at All Rite Aid Locations

Rite Aid Pharmacists Strive to Keep Communities Healthy and Stress the Importance of Flu Vaccinations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced today that seasonal flu shots are now available at all Rite Aid locations. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug store chain encourages all age groups to get flu shots as soon as possible to help maintain strong immune systems, keep communities thriving and play a role in minimizing the number of flu hospitalizations this year.

“Rite Aid has remained on the front lines helping communities during these challenging times, and our team of certified immunizing pharmacists are the whole-being health advocates customers can depend on for guidance this flu season,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “Our trusted pharmacists are here seven days a week to offer a holistic approach to keeping our communities as healthy as possible, including insight into ancillary vaccines, as well as vitamins, supplements and wellness products that can support immunity and overall health.”

Rite Aid chief medical officer Kel Riley, MD added, “At a time when our health care system is still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, protecting our communities from the flu is more important than ever. We are prepared to immunize more individuals and families during the upcoming flu season than in any previous year. As COVID-19 and flu season collide, the role of our pharmacists defending the health and wellness of our communities is more critical than ever before.”

With health care providers and government officials cautioning a potential second wave of COVID-19, this flu season comes at an especially critical time and marks an important reminder for people to review any additional immunization needs. Rite Aid’s pharmacists are available to provide personalized consultations for patients to learn about other vaccinations that may help in offering further protection against preventable illnesses.

This year, Rite Aid’s flu vaccinations include:

Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus and two strains of influenza B virus

FLUAD, a trivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older

Fluzone HD, a high-dose vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older

Flublok, a unique vaccine that is processed without EGG, indicated for patients 18 and older

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot early, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to become effective. While it is imperative for all individuals to get vaccinated, there are certain groups of people at greater risk for complications from the flu, including individuals with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under five, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients, and those with compromised immune systems.

Flu shots are covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, and are available during pharmacy hours; no appointment is necessary. To locate the nearest Rite Aid pharmacy, visit www.riteaid.com. Additionally, to stay up to date about other immunizations, customers can visit Rite Aid's Vaccine Central, at www.riteaid.com/vaccinecentral, to complete a free immunization evaluation, track their personal immunization history and find other educational resources.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

