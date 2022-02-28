Rite Aid Unveils Rite Aid Rewards – A New Loyalty Program That Reaches More Customers and Provides Additional Ways to Save on Products to Support Their Whole Health

Customers earn points based on purchases, prescription pickups and personalized digital challenges that are tracked and converted to Rite Aid Rewards BonusCash

Shopping and fulfilling prescriptions at Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has become more rewarding. Today the pharmacy company announced the launch of Rite Aid Rewards, a new customer loyalty program that makes it easier for more customers to engage and save.

Rite Aid Rewards allows members to earn points through everyday purchases, prescription pickups, personalized challenges and special members-only promotions. A digital first program, customers will track and convert points into Rite Aid Rewards BonusCash through a member’s digital account on riteaid.com or the Rite Aid app. For every $1 spent, members earn 10 points, subject to certain limitations. With as few as 1,000 points, members can convert their points into $2 Rite Aid Rewards BonusCash for redemption at checkout. Members can also let their points accumulate and convert later for more BonusCash.

“The Rite Aid Rewards program reflects our customers’ desire for a simpler program with more ways to earn and save,” said Erik Keptner, Rite Aid’s chief marketing and merchandising officer. “We moved from a tiered program to a points-based program that allows more customers to earn rewards. And as a digital first program, customer preferences will guide personalized offers and challenges, providing them with engaging experiences online or in the app.”

The Rite Aid Rewards program offers customers more ways to save than ever before:

Earn points for eligible purchases of in-store and online products as well as prescription pickup; points are redeemable for Rite Aid Rewards BonusCash

Members-only pricing and promotions, including instant BonusCash deals, and personalized offers

Opportunities to earn more points through shopping challenges designed for each customer’s specific product preferences. Starting March 1st, program members can earn up to 15,000 points in personalized challenges on products they already buy.

“What makes Rite Aid Rewards unique is the addition of personalized challenges that offer opportunities to earn even more points when they achieve purchase thresholds on products they love,” Keptner added.

Rite Aid Rewards, which replaces wellness+ Rewards, continues some of the former loyalty program’s most popular features including:

Members-only pricing and instant BonusCash promotions for eligible products

Rite Aid Rewards 65+ (formerly wellness65+), remains a special perk for participating seniors. They now earn 5X points on the first Wednesday of every month.

Current wellness+ customers will be automatically enrolled in Rite Aid Rewards. Current points balances were zeroed out with the termination of the wellness+ program on February 26, 2022. Any BonusCash in a customer’s account will remain in their Rite Aid Rewards account with the issued expiration intact. Additionally, current wellness65+ members are automatically enrolled as Rite Aid Rewards 65+ member.

Rite Aid Reward points cannot be earned or used at Bartell Drugs pharmacies at this time. Other restrictions may apply. More information about Rite Aid Rewards can be found at Riteaid.com/rewards.

