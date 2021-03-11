Log in
Rite Aid : Expands and Prioritizes COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Teachers, School Staff and Childcare Providers

03/11/2021 | 11:14am EST
Rite Aid Expands and Prioritizes COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Teachers, School Staff and Childcare Providers

Camp Hill, PA (March 11, 2021) -In accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biden Administration, Rite Aid today announced expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine appointments to pre-K to high school educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

To comply with the HHS directive to ensure teachers, school staff and childcare workers are vaccinated during the month of March, select COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff for two days: Thursday March 11 and Friday, March 12. For otherwise eligible individuals, as decided by state and local guidelines, appointments will again be available for scheduling beginning Saturday, March 13. The Rite Aid scheduling tool, built for eligible individuals in the seven states and two local jurisdictions where we currently administer vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, can be found at www.RiteAid.com/COVID19. The tool has been updated to reflect the new eligibility criteria, including: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Pre-Kindergarten - 12th grade educators and staff <_o3a_p>
  • Childcare workers<_o3a_p>
  • Family childcare providers<_o3a_p>
  • Head Start & Early Head Start<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>


'Teachers and school employees are cornerstones of our communities, and we truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication they continue to put into educating our children as we battle this pandemic,' said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. 'In support of the HHS directive for provider partners to prioritize the vaccination of educators, school staff and licensed childcare staff, we are proud to do our part in protecting school communities and returning educators, staff and students safely back into classrooms. In-person learning is a critical step forward to help address mental health concerns and educational disparities for our most disadvantaged and vulnerable students. We continue to embrace our role in helping end the pandemic.'<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Concurrently, in order to improve the nationwide challenge of improving vaccine uptake in underserved communities, Rite Aid continues to schedule clinics outside of its online scheduler through partnerships with government officials, churches and community organizations, as well as a toll free phone number in certain markets that addresses an equity gap for those without internet. It is also working with its state and local jurisdiction partners in an attempt to remove more restrictive eligibility criteria requirements placed upon Rite Aid that limits its ability to maximize shots in arms.<_o3a_p>

About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information,www.riteaid.com.<_o3a_p>

First Name :Christopher Last Name :Savarese Department :Media Phone Number : 717-975-5718

Disclaimer

Rite Aid Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
