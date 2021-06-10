Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rite Aid Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rite Aid : Extends Vaccinating Hours Every Friday in June to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Accessibility

06/10/2021 | 09:03am EDT
Through New ‘Night Shots’ Campaign, 200+ Rite Aid Stores Will Extend Vaccinating Hours

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is proud to support the White House and the National Month of Action by extending vaccination hours at select locations in June to make it easier to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and advance equity. This initiative to improve vaccine access and equity, is in accordance with the federal government’s nationwide effort to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4, 2021.

Rite Aid will launch ‘Night Shots’ Friday, June 11, and extend vaccinating hours until midnight at more than 200 locations. This extended service will also be available at participating stores Friday, June 18, and Friday, June 25. On the same dates, 27 Rite Aid locations will administer COVID-19 vaccines for the full 24hour day. All vaccines during the extended hours are available quickly and easily via walk-ins. Offering extended hours for COVID-19 vaccine availability helps to ensure everyone, especially individuals with less flexible work hours, has the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Rite Aid is committed to expanding access to essential COVID-19 services to help bring an end to the pandemic. In recent months, Rite Aid has conducted thousands of vaccine clinics in partnership with local organizations to provide information about vaccine safety and administer vaccinations where people gather, work and worship.

The full list of participating Rite Aid stores with extended vaccine hours can be found here.

For more information about Rite Aid’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, please visit www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 641 M - -
Net income 2022 30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 161 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 21,58 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James J. Peters Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION36.32%1 161
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.13.18%9 091
AIN HOLDINGS INC.9.89%2 234
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.8.27%698
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.31.47%516
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.2.22%486