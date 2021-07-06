Rite Aid : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)

(following the repayment of the Senior Secured Term Loan) and all other assets that do not constitute ABL priority collateral, in each case, subject to customary exceptions and limitations.

The Credit Agreement allows us to have outstanding, at any time, up to an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion in secured second priority debt, split-priority debt, unsecured debt and disqualified preferred stock in addition to borrowings under the Existing Facilities and other existing indebtedness, provided that not in excess of $750.0 million of such secured second priority debt, split-priority debt, unsecured debt and disqualified preferred stock shall mature or require scheduled payments of principal prior to 90 days after the latest maturity date of any Term Loan or Other Revolving Commitment (each as defined in the Credit Agreement) (excluding bridge facilities allowing extensions on customary terms to at least the date that is 90 days after such date). Subject to the limitations described in the immediately preceding sentence, the Credit Agreement additionally allows us to issue or incur an unlimited amount of unsecured debt and disqualified preferred stock so long as a Financial Covenant Effectiveness Period (as defined in the Credit Agreement) is not in effect; provided, however, that certain of our other outstanding indebtedness limits the amount of unsecured debt that can be incurred if certain interest coverage levels are not met at the time of incurrence or other exemptions are not available. The Credit Agreement also contains certain restrictions on the amount of secured first priority debt we are able to incur. The Credit Agreement also allows for the voluntary repurchase of any debt or other convertible debt, so long as the Existing Facilities are not in default and we maintain availability under our revolver of more than $365.0 million.

The Credit Agreement has a financial covenant that requires us to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.00 to 1.00 (i) on any date on which availability under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility is less than $200.0 million or (ii) on the third consecutive business day on which availability under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility is less than $250.0 million and, in each case, ending on and excluding the first day thereafter, if any, which is the 30th consecutive calendar day on which availability under the revolver is equal to or greater than $250.0 million. As of May 29, 2021, our fixed charge coverage ratio was greater than 1.00 to 1.00, and we were in compliance with the Credit Agreement's financial covenant. The Credit Agreement also contains covenants which place restrictions on the incurrence of debt, the payments of dividends, the making of investments, sale of assets, mergers and acquisitions and the granting of liens.

The Credit Agreement provides for customary events of default including nonpayment, misrepresentation, breach of covenants and bankruptcy. It is also an event of default if we fail to make any required payment on debt having a principal amount in excess of $50.0 million or any event occurs that enables, or which with the giving of notice or the lapse of time would enable, the holder of such debt to accelerate the maturity or require the repayment repurchase, redemption or defeasance of such debt.

The indentures that govern our guaranteed unsecured notes and our guaranteed secured notes contain restrictions on the amount of additional secured and unsecured debt that we may incur. As of May 29, 2021, we had the ability to (i) draw the full amount under our revolving credit facility, or (ii) incur additional secured debt. In addition, we have the ability to enter into certain sale and leaseback transactions. The ability to issue additional unsecured debt under the indenture is generally governed by an interest coverage ratio test. As of May 29, 2021, we had the ability to issue additional secured and unsecured debt under the indentures governing our unguaranteed unsecured notes.

Guarantor Summarized Financial Information

Certain of our subsidiaries, which are listed on Exhibit 22 to this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, have guaranteed our obligations under the 6.125% Notes and the 7.500% Notes (collectively, the 'Guaranteed Notes'). As discussed in Note 12 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Guaranteed Notes were issued by us, as the parent company, and are guaranteed by substantially all of the parent company's consolidated subsidiaries (the 'guarantors' or 'Subsidiary Guarantors') except for EI (the 'non-guarantor'). The parent company and guarantors are referred to as the 'obligor group'. The Subsidiary Guarantors fully and unconditionally and jointly and severally guarantee the Guaranteed Notes. The 6.125% Notes and the obligations under the related guarantees are unsecured. The 7.500% Notes and the obligations under the related guarantees are secured by (i) a first-priority lien on all of the Subsidiary Guarantors' equipment, fixtures, investment property (other than equity interests in subsidiaries), intellectual property (following the repayment of the Senior Secured Term Loan) and other collateral to the extent it does not