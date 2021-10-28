Rite Aid to Present at the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced today that Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer; Jim Peters, chief operating officer and Matt Schroeder, executive vice president and chief financial officer will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET.

The conference is a virtual event. The appearance will be broadcast via the Internet at https://investors.riteaid.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

