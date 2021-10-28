Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rite Aid to Present at the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

10/28/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced today that Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer; Jim Peters, chief operating officer and Matt Schroeder, executive vice president and chief financial officer will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET.

The conference is a virtual event. The appearance will be broadcast via the Internet at https://investors.riteaid.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 023 M - -
Net income 2022 -184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 702 M 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,96 $
Average target price 12,67 $
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lance Neill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-18.13%702
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-8.23%6 789
AIN HOLDINGS INC.4.55%2 068
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-17.72%548
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.49.60%543
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.7.33%507