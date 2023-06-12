Advanced search
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.820 USD   -3.19%
08:34aRite Aid to Release First Quarter Results on June 29
BU
06/09Rite Aid Names Thomas Sabatino Chief Legal Officer
BU
06/09Rite Aid Corporation Names Thomas Sabatino Chief Legal Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rite Aid to Release First Quarter Results on June 29

06/12/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) will release financial results for its Fiscal 2024 First Quarter, which ended June 3, 2023, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. ET with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast at https://investors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 29, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 29, 2023. To access the replay of the call, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 9029129.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://investors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. ET Thursday, June 29. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

About Rite Aid Corporation:

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 21 801 M - -
Net income 2024 -453 M - -
Net Debt 2024 2 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -0,22x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
EV / Sales 2025 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,82 $
Average target price 1,50 $
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Burr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Arun Nayar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-45.51%100
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.25.66%10 059
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-14.69%1 299
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.55.04%482
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-15.48%305
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-5.10%248
