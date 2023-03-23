Advanced search
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
2023-03-23
2.220 USD   -6.33%
Rite Aid to Release Fourth Quarter Results on April 20
BU
03/21Relative of wealthy US retail family gets prison for insider trading
RE
03/16Rite Aid Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Rite Aid to Release Fourth Quarter Results on April 20

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) will release financial results for its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter, which ended March 4, 2023, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. ET with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast at https://investors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 20, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 21, 2023. To access the replay of the call, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 9029129.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://investors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 20. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 634 M - -
Net income 2023 -573 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Burr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Arun Nayar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-29.04%130
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-0.30%7 401
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-9.11%1 454
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-7.29%334
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.31%319
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-7.32%254
