    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
Second COVID-19 Boosters Now Available at All Rite Aid Locations for Eligible Individuals

03/30/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Appointments can be made online and walk-in appointments available

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced it will begin administering a second booster of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals, following approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Individuals aged 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older may receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster. Eligible adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may also receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.

Beginning today, eligible customers may walk in immediately or schedule an appointment at www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler. Flu and other vaccines are also available in-store and can be scheduled via the online scheduling tool. Customers may receive their second booster dose at Rite Aid regardless of where they received their primary series or first booster.

"Vaccination is critical in the continued fight against COVID-19, and as a proud partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Rite Aid is committed to doing our part to help keep our communities healthy," said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. "To date, Rite Aid has administered over 15 million COVID-19 vaccinations and encourages anyone who hasn't received their primary vaccination series to do so, and to get their booster shots when eligible."

About Rite Aid Corporation
As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through approximately 2,450 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-covid-19-boosters-now-available-at-all-rite-aid-locations-for-eligible-individuals-301513951.html

SOURCE Rite Aid Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
