Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rite Aid Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAD   US7677548726

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
4.200 USD   +4.22%
04:47pShareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)
BU
10/17Rite Aid Offers Point-of-Care Testing Throughout Michigan
BU
10/14Rite Aid Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

10/21/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who acquired shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) securities between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Rite Aid. Shareholders who want to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by December 13, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Misrepresented the Number of New Members Added by its Elixir Subsidiary

According to the complaint, Rite Aid's Pharmacy Services segment provides an integrated suite of pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) offerings through, inter alia, the Company’s Elixir subsidiary, including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs. During the class period, defendants touted the growth of Elixir's PBM services business. In particular, in a letter to shareholders dated June 10, 2022, the Company noted that the "Elixir account and sales teams are gaining momentum, and we are executing more efficiently by consolidating functions. And the market is noticing—we have added 34,000 individuals covered by Elixir’s PBM services since January 1, 2022, with many more in the pipeline.” The Company continued to express positive results for Elixir's PBM.

However, despite representations to the contrary, defendants failed to disclose that the number of new members (i.e., “lives”) that the Elixir PBM services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023, was in material decline; and (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in “lives” covered by Elixir’s PBM services business. On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company's Elixir subsidiary based on "an update to our estimate of lives for 2023 based on the latest selling season,” and that Rite Aid “expected[ed] lives to go down.” On this news, Rite Aid's stock price fell $1.97 per share, or over 28%, to close at $5.06 per share on September 29, 2022.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Rite Aid Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RITE AID CORPORATION
04:47pShareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Rite Aid Corpora..
BU
10/17Rite Aid Offers Point-of-Care Testing Throughout Michigan
BU
10/14Rite Aid Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/14Rite Aid Subsidiary Sells Medicare Receivable to Bank of America Unit
DJ
10/13Scheduling for COVID-19 Updated Boosters for Children Ages Five and Older Now Available..
BU
10/13Walgreens weathers slowing COVID vaccination with higher retail sales
RE
10/12Rite Aid Releases ‘Trick-or-Trivia' on Candy Consumptions
BU
10/11Rite Aid and Google Cloud Partner to Modernize Pharmacy Operations and Enhance the Onli..
PR
10/11Rite Aid Corporation and Google Cloud Partner to Modernize Pharmacy Operations and Enha..
CI
10/05RITE AID CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITE AID CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 734 M - -
Net income 2023 -515 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,43x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,03 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Justin Mennen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Arun Nayar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-72.57%228
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-3.05%7 452
AIN HOLDINGS INC.11.17%1 494
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-17.42%422
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.00%303
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-3.27%266