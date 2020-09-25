Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rite Aid Corporation    RAD

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Rite Aid Foundation : Supports Wildfire Relief in California, Oregon and Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

$250,000 grant to benefit American Red Cross efforts in affected areas

The Rite Aid Foundation has committed $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts in California, Oregon and Washington, where devastating fires have consumed millions of acres, forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes and created tremendous demand for resources needed for recovery.

The funding will help the Red Cross provide basic needs such as food, water and shelter to evacuees and support recovery efforts.

Threatening areas as large as some small U.S. states, the wildfires have stretched response efforts, with five of the largest blazes in California history burning at the same time and flames scorching areas of the Pacific Northwest.

Rite Aid has more than 700 stores, three distribution centers, an ice cream factory and Elixir locations, including a call center and clinical operations, in California, Oregon and Washington, including about 150 store locations in areas affected by the wildfires.

“Our neighbors, families, associates and customers are bearing the tragic implications of these devastating wildfires,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of The Rite Aid Foundation’s Board of Directors and executive vice president, chief human resources officer at Rite Aid. “We extend our deepest sympathy to those who have been affected and are humbled to support our neighborhoods during this time of need.”

Evacuees are depending upon the Red Cross for meals, emergency lodging and relief supplies such as cots, and blankets, plus personal protective gear, masks and hand sanitizer due to COVID-19.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock to help hundreds of thousands of people forced to evacuate from their homes due to the western wildfires. We have taken extra safety precautions due to the pandemic to ensure people feel safe as we support the communities impacted by the wildfires,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for The Rite Aid Foundation’s support, which allows us to provide shelter, food and comfort to help people in need.”

How to Help

Donate: To donate online toward wildfire relief, visit www.redcross.org/donate. Those interested can also call 800-RED CROSS or text the words WILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. For California Wildfires donors can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donors can also help those specifically affected by the western wildfires by writing “California Wildfires,” “Oregon Wildfires” or “Washington Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mailing it to the local Red Cross chapter with a completed donation form.

Volunteer: The most urgently needed positions can be found at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Give Blood: The western wildfires and southern hurricanes have led to the cancelation of more than 120 blood drives. To donate blood, schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.

About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About The Rite Aid Foundation
The Rite Aid Foundation, the philanthropic organization of a leading healthcare company and trusted neighborhood pharmacy, drives leadership and progress that impacts the health and wellness of everyone in our communities. Working with a network of nearly 500 nonprofit organizations, the Foundation has a special focus on underserved and disadvantaged populations and locations, advancing racial equity and serving as a catalyst for positive change.

About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RITE AID CORPORATION
03:28pTHE RITE AID FOUNDATION : Supports Wildfire Relief in California, Oregon and Was..
BU
09/24RITE AID : Thinking about buying stock in Orbital Energy, Bank of America, Nikol..
PR
09/24RITE AID : Surpasses 300 COVID-19 Testing Sites
BU
09/24RITE AID : tops Street 2Q expectations, revises forecast
AQ
09/24RITE AID : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/24RITE AID CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/24RITE AID : Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
BU
09/23RITE AID : Thinking about buying stock in Axovant Gene Therapies, MediciNova, Ca..
PR
09/21RITE AID : Trent Kruse Named Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Tre..
BU
09/20Wall St Week Ahead-Corporate debt frenzy rolls on as worries loom over market..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 668 M - -
Net income 2021 -159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 874 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 587 M 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 39 920
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,13 $
Last Close Price 10,98 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heyward R. Donigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
James J. Peters Chief Operating Officer
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-29.02%587
RAIA DROGASIL4.80%6 941
AIN HOLDINGS INC.5.48%2 425
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-3.91%509
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.43%443
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.-46.94%321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group