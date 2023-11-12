2,187,070 Equity Shares of Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023.

November 11, 2023 Share

2,187,070 Equity Shares of Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 11-NOV-2022 to 12-NOV-2023.



Details:

Equity shares held by our promoter Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari, Mr. Arti Bhavesh Bhandari which shall collectively of proposed post issue paid up capital shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of commencement of commercial production or date of allotment in the Initial Public Offer



Equity shares held by our Promoter shall be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in present initial public offer.