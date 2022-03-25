Log in
    2349   TW0002349008

RITEK CORPORATION

(2349)
RITEK : Announce the personnel changed of chief internal auditor on behalf of Ritek corporation major subsidiary, MaxOnline Ltd.(B.V.I.)

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RITEK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:31:39
Subject 
 Announce the personnel changed of chief internal
auditor on behalf of Ritek corporation major subsidiary,
MaxOnline Ltd.(B.V.I.)
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/25
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:NA
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
WANG,WEI-LI / chief internal auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/25
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Ritek Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
