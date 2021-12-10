Log in
    2349   TW0002349008

RITEK CORPORATION

(2349)
RITEK : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial information

12/10/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: RITEK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/10 Time of announcement 14:03:15
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
financial information
Date of events 2021/12/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information
3.Financial information date:November 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):3,832,389
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):500,314
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):55,078
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):239,375
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,484,341
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):9,954
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1,412,300
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:Ritek and subsidiaries performs the rights and obligations
under Loan Agreement signed with financial institutions, and we made fully
and timely payments for due principal and accrued interest.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ritek Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 578 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2020 -897 M -32,4 M -32,4 M
Net Debt 2020 2 979 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 041 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends RITEK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chui Ching Yeh Chairman, CEO, General Manager, Spokesman
Chu Fu Shih Assistant GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tsu Chia Lin Independent Director
Chih Hsiu Hsin Independent Director
Chun Chao Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITEK CORPORATION-15.05%254
NETAPP, INC.34.83%19 963
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION3.50%18 386
PURE STORAGE, INC.43.48%9 594
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.52%3 997
MAXELL, LTD.12.13%627