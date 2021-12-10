RITEK : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial information
12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
Provided by: RITEK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/10
Time of announcement
14:03:15
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
financial information
Date of events
2021/12/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information
3.Financial information date:November 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):3,832,389
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):500,314
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):55,078
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):239,375
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,484,341
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):9,954
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1,412,300
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:Ritek and subsidiaries performs the rights and obligations
under Loan Agreement signed with financial institutions, and we made fully
and timely payments for due principal and accrued interest.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
