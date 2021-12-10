RITEK : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial information

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10 2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information 3.Financial information date:November 2021 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):3,832,389 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):500,314 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):55,078 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):239,375 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,484,341 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):9,954 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1,412,300 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:Ritek and subsidiaries performs the rights and obligations under Loan Agreement signed with financial institutions, and we made fully and timely payments for due principal and accrued interest. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None