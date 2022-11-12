RITES : Amendment/Termination of awards/contracts

No. RITES/SECY/NSE

Date: November 12, 2022

To: To: Listing Department, Corporate Relationship Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited, Rotunda Building, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code- RITES Scrip Code- 541556

Sub: Intimation regarding amendment to major orders secured

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part B of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to RITES intimation dated 09.10.2020 to exchanges, please find enclosed herewith amendment to bagged orders from IIT Delhi.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For RITES Limited

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A32442