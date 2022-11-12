RITES : Amendment/Termination of awards/contracts

Sub: Intimation regarding amendment to major orders secured
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part B of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to RITES intimation dated 09.10.2020 to exchanges, please find enclosed herewith amendment to bagged orders from IIT Delhi.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For RITES Limited
Joshit Ranjan Sikidar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No.: A32442
AMENDMENT TO MAJOR ORDERS SECURED
In reference to RITES intimation dated 09.10.2020 to exchanges regarding securing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) work for complete planning, design, execution / construction of Buildings and other services for various buildings at IIT Delhi for a fee of Rs. 54 crore, the PMC work has now been changed to turnkey mode with a total value of Rs. 682.80 crore.
