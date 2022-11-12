Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. RITES Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RITES   INE320J01015

RITES LIMITED

(RITES)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
366.55 INR   -3.68%
RITES : Amendment/Termination of awards/contracts

11/12/2022 | 09:02am EST
No. RITES/SECY/NSE

Date: November 12, 2022

To:

To:

Listing Department,

Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited, Rotunda Building,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra -

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code- RITES

Scrip Code- 541556

Sub: Intimation regarding amendment to major orders secured

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part B of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to RITES intimation dated 09.10.2020 to exchanges, please find enclosed herewith amendment to bagged orders from IIT Delhi.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For RITES Limited

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A32442

AMENDMENT TO MAJOR ORDERS SECURED

In reference to RITES intimation dated 09.10.2020 to exchanges regarding securing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) work for complete planning, design, execution / construction of Buildings and other services for various buildings at IIT Delhi for a fee of Rs. 54 crore, the PMC work has now been changed to turnkey mode with a total value of Rs. 682.80 crore.

Safe Harbour

Statements in this document are forward-looking. These statements are based on information currently available with us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

Disclaimer

RITES Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 26 737 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2023 5 724 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 88 083 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 154
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart RITES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RITES Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 366,55 INR
Average target price 322,50 INR
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Mithal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Bibhu Prasad Nayak CFO, Director & Finance Director
Anil Vij Director & Technical Director
Joshit Ranajn Sikidar General Manager-Finance
Godawari Mishra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITES LIMITED38.71%1 093
CINTAS CORPORATION0.16%45 072
EDENRED SE22.65%12 808
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.29%12 367
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-51.53%11 592
LG CORP.3.09%10 043