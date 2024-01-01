RITES Limited is an India-based engineering and consultancy company. The Company offers various services from concept to commissioning in transport infrastructure and related technologies. It operates through four segments: Consultancy Services, Leasing of railway rolling stock & equipmentâs, Export of rolling stock, equipmentâs and spares, and Turnkey Construction Projects. Its sectors of operation include Railways, Metros, Airports & Land Ports, Ports & Harbors, Highways, Ropeways, Tunnels & Bridges, Institutional Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Urban Planning & Infrastructure. It also provides services of Project Management Consultancy, Techno-Economic Feasibility, Detailed Project Report, Third Party Inspection, Transaction Advisory, Wet Leasing of Locomotives, Construction Supervision, Exports of Rolling Stock, Quality Assurance, Design Engineering Activities, and Sustainability Consultancy. Its subsidiaries are RITES (Afrika) (Pty) Limited and REMC Limited.

Sector Business Support Services